Analysts offer mixed views on Dolphins’ fifth-round pick Van Ginkel

Miami Hurricanes quarterback N'Kosi Perry (5) is sacked by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (17) in the fourth quarter of the Dec. 27 Pinstripe Bowl. The Dolphins drafted Van Ginkel in the fifth round.

Feedback on Wisconsin linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, the Dolphins’ fifth-round pick:

▪ NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah: “Plays SAM linebacker. Very active with his hands. Watching the Purdue game, there was a play in there he forces a fumble 20 yards down the field. Showed you the effort. At the point of attack, he doesn’t like to take on [blockers] – like to spin a lot. Would like to see him work on that.”

▪ NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein viewed him as no better than a seventh rounder: “Unimposing 3-4 outside linebacker with decent athletic ability but a concerning lack of aggression as a run blocker and consistency as a pass-rusher. Van Ginkel has the motor to tally stats with effort and secondary rush, but he needs a better rush plan and more proactive hands to set him up for success in attacking the quarterback. He will need a lot more strength and toughness to hold up as a run defender, but his length and production on special teams could give him a shot at the back end of the roster or on a practice squad.”

▪ TheDraftNetwork.com calls Van Ginkel “an uninspiring EDGE prospect, given his lack of pass rush skills and his lack of ability to set and anchor the edge against the run. A former JUCO prospect, he shows enough movement skills and ability in space to warrant consideration as a possible convert to the second level as an off ball linebacker. Van Ginkel projects as a practice squad candidate if teams wish to invest in his underneath zone coverage skills.”

▪ Draft analyst Tony Pauline told Fox Sports Wisconsin that Van Ginkel projected as an undrafted free agent, calling him “inconsistent” but a “good athlete” who could be signed after the draft.

▪ Pro Football Focus’ Andrew Ites noted he had “an elite grade of 90.2 in 2017 and his incredible combine numbers prove he is an NFL level athlete. Should get a chance to play early on in Miami.” Last season, he had 46 tackles (including seven for loss), 4.5 sacks, two pass breakups and a blocked kick.