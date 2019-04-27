Barry Jackson
Analysts offer mixed views on Dolphins’ fifth-round pick Van Ginkel
Feedback on Wisconsin linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, the Dolphins’ fifth-round pick:
▪ NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah: “Plays SAM linebacker. Very active with his hands. Watching the Purdue game, there was a play in there he forces a fumble 20 yards down the field. Showed you the effort. At the point of attack, he doesn’t like to take on [blockers] – like to spin a lot. Would like to see him work on that.”
▪ NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein viewed him as no better than a seventh rounder: “Unimposing 3-4 outside linebacker with decent athletic ability but a concerning lack of aggression as a run blocker and consistency as a pass-rusher. Van Ginkel has the motor to tally stats with effort and secondary rush, but he needs a better rush plan and more proactive hands to set him up for success in attacking the quarterback. He will need a lot more strength and toughness to hold up as a run defender, but his length and production on special teams could give him a shot at the back end of the roster or on a practice squad.”
▪ TheDraftNetwork.com calls Van Ginkel “an uninspiring EDGE prospect, given his lack of pass rush skills and his lack of ability to set and anchor the edge against the run. A former JUCO prospect, he shows enough movement skills and ability in space to warrant consideration as a possible convert to the second level as an off ball linebacker. Van Ginkel projects as a practice squad candidate if teams wish to invest in his underneath zone coverage skills.”
▪ Draft analyst Tony Pauline told Fox Sports Wisconsin that Van Ginkel projected as an undrafted free agent, calling him “inconsistent” but a “good athlete” who could be signed after the draft.
▪ Pro Football Focus’ Andrew Ites noted he had “an elite grade of 90.2 in 2017 and his incredible combine numbers prove he is an NFL level athlete. Should get a chance to play early on in Miami.” Last season, he had 46 tackles (including seven for loss), 4.5 sacks, two pass breakups and a blocked kick.
