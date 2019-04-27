Kiper: Dolphins take an “underachiever” in sixth round

Ohio State receiver Terry McLaurin, right, celebrates his touchdown against Minnesota with teammate Isaiah Prince during the first half of an Oct. 13 game. The Dolphins drafted Prince, an offensive tackle, in the sixth round on Saturday. AP

Feedback on the Dolphins’ selection of Ohio State right tackle Isaiah Prince:

ESPN’s Mel Kiper: “Had a isappointing year. Was a pretty good player as a junior. Liked him a lot better as a junior. Pass blocking left a little bit to be desired. Stay on balance, show better hand placement. Does have an effective punch move. Run blocker, he lacked the desired consistency. I would regard him as an underachiever because he showed as a junior he could get the job done. He didn’t transform this year into consistent performances week after week.”

ESPN’s Todd McShay: “He’s 6-6 1/2 , 305 pounds. He has good athletic measurable. He has 35 ½ inch arms. For some reason, he’s just not consistent and it’s frustrating. His worst tape, if you want to see what the issues are, against Shareef Miller specifically against Penn State. That’s where he struggled. But there is something to work with. At this point in the draft, see if you can try to develop him and get him back to 2017.”

ESPN’s Louis Riddick: “They better hit on some on some offensive linemen. Josh Rosen… already took a beating in Arizona. You don’t want it repeating itself in Miami.”

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein: “Prince will get touched up in scouting circles for what he can’t do, but he’s made strides in his pass-protection technique that warrants a deeper dive. He’s not a natural knee-bender so his pad level -- and therefore balance -- will always be concerns, but his length can become an effective weapon in pass sets if a coach can get his hands timed up. He’s a right tackle-only with leverage limitations, but there are enough flashes to project him as a backup with eventual starter potential as a middle round pick.”

