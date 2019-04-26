What analysts are saying about Dolphins’ third-round pick Deiter

Miami Dolphins take Wisconsin Badgers center Michael Deiter as 78th overall pick. General Manager Chris Grier comments on the Miami Dolphins taking Wisconsin Badgers center Michael Deiter as 78th overall pick in the NFL Draft Friday, April 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK General Manager Chris Grier comments on the Miami Dolphins taking Wisconsin Badgers center Michael Deiter as 78th overall pick in the NFL Draft Friday, April 26, 2019.

Feedback on Wisconsin offensive lineman Michael Deiter, a second-team All American last season and the Dolphins’ third round pick on Friday night:

▪ ESPN’s Mel Kiper said of his school record 54 starts, “24 of those starts were at left guard, 16 at center and 14 at left tackle. You’ve got a guy who understands if I need to fill in at a spot, I’ve got the experience to do it at three spots on the offensive line. Love how he’s adept at combo blocks.”

▪ ESPN’s Todd McShay: “Two-time team captain. He’s tall for an interior offensive lineman. He’s got some snap in his hands. Plays with good leverage for a guy who is 6-5, 309 pounds.”

▪ NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein: “Durable, capable guard/center prospect who knows how to play the game but might lack the athletic elements needed to become a full-time starter on the next level. Deiter’s experience in a variety of pro-style rushing schemes and his overall technique work are in his favor, while his experience across the line offer flexibility that could lock him into an NFL roster as an early backup with the potential to step in and start if needed.”

▪ NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah: “He’s a mauler. He’s got some work to do balance wise. He will duck and lunge a little bit too much.”

▪ NFL Net and Fox analyst Charles Davis: “You think where he’s going. How ideal is this? They have a screaming need at guard. He has a chance to play at snap one when he gets to camp with the Dolphins. And I think he will.”

▪ NFL Net’s and Fox analyst Joel Klatt: “He’s a great teammate, a captain, and he’s got someone to protect now.”

▪ Former Dolphins executive Mike Tannenbaum, now with ESPN, noted that last season he allowed only one sack and no other quarterback hits on 349 passing snaps.

▪ Though he can play tackle and center, he could end up starting ahead of Chris Reed at left guard, with Reed perhaps shifting to right guard and Jesse Davis perhaps moving to right tackle. Or Miami could sign a veteran stopgap right tackle.

▪ Deiter was part of an offensive line that mauled UM’s defensive line (which was missing Gerald Willis) in the Pinstripe Bowl. The Badgers had 333 yards rushing that day on 5.7 per carry.