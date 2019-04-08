Podcast: Heat faces long odds to make playoffs. What happened? And lots of Wade talk

Dwyane Wade on his 16th and final NBA season The Heat’s Dwyane Wade speaks about his 16th and final NBA season during All-Star Weekend. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Heat’s Dwyane Wade speaks about his 16th and final NBA season during All-Star Weekend.

While the Heat is preparing to celebrate Dwyane Wade’s career this week, it faces long odds to celebrate a playoff berth.

With Miami now 10th in the Eastern Conference, it needs a lot of help in order to secure a postseason spot. The only way for the Heat to still make the playoffs is if it wins both of its remaining games (Tuesday vs. 76ers and Wednesday at Nets), Detroit loses its two remaining games (Tuesday vs. Memphis and Wednesday at New York) and Charlotte loses one of its two remaining games (Tuesday at Cleveland and Wednesday vs. Orlando).

FiveThirtyEight.com’s playoff predictions has the Heat’s chances of making the postseason at less than 1 percent. And ESPN’s Basketball Power Index had the Heat with just a 1.3 percent chance of making the playoffs.

In an extended edition of the Heat Check podcast, Anthony Chiang and David Wilson discussed Miami’s current playoff predicament. They also discussed the Heat’s decision to cut Rodney McGruder and sign undrafted rookie Yante Maten to a two-year contract.

And of course, there was plenty of Wade talk. Starting at around the 13-minute mark, Chiang and Wilson spoke about their favorite Wade moments, Wade’s legacy and what they expect the final few days of Wade’s career to be like.

