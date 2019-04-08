Miami Heat

Podcast: Heat faces long odds to make playoffs. What happened? And lots of Wade talk

Dwyane Wade on his 16th and final NBA season

The Heat’s Dwyane Wade speaks about his 16th and final NBA season during All-Star Weekend. By
Up Next
The Heat’s Dwyane Wade speaks about his 16th and final NBA season during All-Star Weekend. By

While the Heat is preparing to celebrate Dwyane Wade’s career this week, it faces long odds to celebrate a playoff berth.

Read Next

With Miami now 10th in the Eastern Conference, it needs a lot of help in order to secure a postseason spot. The only way for the Heat to still make the playoffs is if it wins both of its remaining games (Tuesday vs. 76ers and Wednesday at Nets), Detroit loses its two remaining games (Tuesday vs. Memphis and Wednesday at New York) and Charlotte loses one of its two remaining games (Tuesday at Cleveland and Wednesday vs. Orlando).

FiveThirtyEight.com’s playoff predictions has the Heat’s chances of making the postseason at less than 1 percent. And ESPN’s Basketball Power Index had the Heat with just a 1.3 percent chance of making the playoffs.

In an extended edition of the Heat Check podcast, Anthony Chiang and David Wilson discussed Miami’s current playoff predicament. They also discussed the Heat’s decision to cut Rodney McGruder and sign undrafted rookie Yante Maten to a two-year contract.

And of course, there was plenty of Wade talk. Starting at around the 13-minute mark, Chiang and Wilson spoke about their favorite Wade moments, Wade’s legacy and what they expect the final few days of Wade’s career to be like.

Sports Pass for $30 per year

Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30

#READLOCAL


Related stories from Miami Herald
Anthony Chiang

Anthony Chiang is in his first season covering the Miami Heat for the Miami Herald. He attended the University of Florida and was born and raised in Miami.
David Wilson
  Comments  

Read Next

What Dwyane Wade’s Heat teammates will remember most about playing with him

Miami Heat

What Dwyane Wade’s Heat teammates will remember most about playing with him

Members of the 2018-19 Miami Heat team talk about what it is like playing alongside, and having as a teammate, future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade and what they will remember about him in 20 years.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE MIAMI HEAT
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service