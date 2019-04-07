Heat faces long odds to make playoffs. Here’s where things stand

Dwyane Wade decides to return to the Miami Heat for “one last dance.” In a video published to Youtube, Dwyane Wade says he decided to return to the Miami Heat for "one last dance." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In a video published to Youtube, Dwyane Wade says he decided to return to the Miami Heat for "one last dance."

The Heat hasn’t been eliminated from playoff contention yet, but faces long odds to make it.

Sunday afternoon’s loss to the Raptors paired with the Hornets’ victory over the Pistons pushed the Heat down to 10th in the Eastern Conference standings. Miami has two regular-season games left to play — Tuesday vs. Philadelphia and Wednesday at Brooklyn.

“We’ll need some help,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “You want to win in the playoffs? Win the next game.”

The only way for the Heat to still make the playoffs is if it wins both of its games, Detroit loses its two remaining games (Tuesday vs. Memphis and Wednesday at New York) and Charlotte loses one of its two remaining games (Tuesday at Cleveland and Wednesday vs. Orlando).

“Of course we need some help from other teams,” Heat point guard Goran Dragic said. “But as long as there’s a small chance to make the playoffs, we’re going to [go for it].”





No. 10 Miami has the same record as No. 9 Charlotte, but the Hornets hold the tiebreaker over the Heat by virtue of a superior division record. Miami is also one game behind No. 8 Detroit, two games behind No. 7 Orlando (pending Sunday night’s Magic-Celtics result) and 2.5 games behind No. 6 Brooklyn.

With Miami falling to Toronto on Sunday, the Heat could have been eliminated from the playoff race with a Detroit win over Charlotte and a Brooklyn win over Indiana. But the Hornets defeated the Pistons 104-91 to keep Miami’s slim playoff hopes alive, while the Nets beat the Pacers 108-96.

Brooklyn clinched a playoff spot with its victory over Indiana, and the Magic can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Celtics on Sunday night.

The Heat is in danger of missing the playoffs for the third time in the past five seasons and the 11th time in the franchise’s 31 seasons of existence.

While it would be the third time in a five-year span the Heat has missed the postseason, it would be just the sixth time since Pat Riley joined the organization 24 seasons ago that it hasn’t qualified for the playoffs. It would also mark the third time the Heat has missed the playoffs during Spoelstra’s 11-season tenure as head coach.

With the Heat now a clear underdog to make the playoffs, there’s a good chance the two remaining regular-season games will be the final two games of Dwyane Wade’s NBA career. The Heat will honor Wade with a pregame ceremony Tuesday, with it possibly marking his final game at AmericanAirlines Arena before he retires at the end of the season.

