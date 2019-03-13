Kyler Murray wowed scouts, coaches and one ex-Dolphins QB at his pro day

Kyler Murray was impressively smooth during his throwing session at Oklahoma’s Pro Day.

Just ask Matt Moore — yes, that Matt Moore.

As in, former Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore, who was on the sidelines wearing a Dolphins logo as Murray went through his workouts.

Broadcast cameras caught Moore standing alongside Adam Engroff, the Dolphins’ co-director of pro personnel, and scout Chris Buford in the background of Murray’s session.

It’s the second time in less than a month that Moore joined the team’s scouting department at a major event. He was also part of the Dolphins’ entourage at the NFL Scouting Combine two weeks ago.

Moore is helping the Dolphins evaluate this year’s quarterback class, although he does not have a formal title. His name does not appear on the scouting department’s directory on the Dolphins’ website.

Moore spent seven years as a player with the Dolphins, largely as a backup, but has not been on an NFL roster since the 2017 season.

Now, he appears to at least be considering a career in personnel. Expect to see him pop up from time to time at pro days as he learns the trade.

As for Murray, it was a solid, albeit short, day of work.

He declined to run the 40-yard dash, same as at the Combine, and did not get measured. He did weigh in at 205 pounds.

But he did throw, and was in command. Of his dozens of throws, only a couple hit the ground.

“He’s been outstanding,” ESPN draft expert Todd McShay said. “This as good as you’re going to see from a pro day.”

By limiting his exposure, Murray certainly is acting as if he knows he will be taken early in the first round of the NFL Draft. And that’s probably bad news for the Dolphins, who pick 13th.