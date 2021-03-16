Ryan Fitzpatrick headed to Washington. Where that leaves Dolphins backup QB search

It was almost a forgone conclusion the Miami Dolphins would have a different dynamic in their quarterback room in 2021 and now we know that will definitely be the case.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, who started 20 games for the Dolphins the past two seasons, is gone. He agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Football Team at a reported $10 million.

For Fitz, the undisputed leader of the Miami offense for two seasons, it’s an opportunity to get paid more money than the Dolphins could have paid but, more importantly according to a source familiar with the quarterback’s thinking, it’s an opportunity to compete for playing time — something he wasn’t going to have with the Dolphins.

The Dolphins have Tua Tagovailoa in their second season and the training wheels will be off in ‘21. So the idea he competes for his job has past. General manager Chris Grier named him the starter in January.

The idea Tagovailoa starts games and has a more experienced backup close it out for him is also not something the Dolphins were expecting for 2021 even though it happened a couple of times last year.

The Dolphins have had conversations on the position but those have to turn into action in the next few days. The Dolphins getting a veteran backup is not a luxury. It’s a need.

And Flores, speaking on the subject last week, left no doubt it has to be a veteran and he has to come at a relative bargain.

“Someone who is smart, someone who we feel like — hopefully this doesn’t happen, but if he had to go in, we could still win a ball game,” Flores said. “There’s a few guys out there that we’ve taken a look at them all and we’re still kind of putting that plan in place honestly, with just kind of setting the [salary cap] number.

“Those meetings are kind of ongoing and couple that with a number of releases that are happening really on a day-to-day basis, we’re almost re-ranking on a daily basis. I wish I had more for you there, but those characteristics are what we’re looking for — tough, smart, competitive, obviously accurate and all the things from a talent standpoint that you need at the quarterback position (such as) decision-making and command of the offense.”

So two things:

Price.

Ability.

On price, it can be argued the new going rate for a backup is $10 million per season because that’s what Fitzpatrick got for one year and he has as much chance of being the backup to a rookie the WFT might draft as being the starter ahead of that rookie.

Teams, including the Dolphins, will reject this argument and argue the true going rate for a backup quarterback is about $5 million to $6 million per season. In the current depressed cap year, the number might be as low as $4 million per season.

So the Dolphins could sign a veteran for two years, maybe $9 million and have the cap hit be $3.5 million the first year. Maybe it’s two years for $10 million with a cap value of $4 million the first year.

Remember, that’s a team-friendly example.

The player and his agent get a say also and typically they don’t negotiate down.

And now who is available?

The Dolphins had not called a majority of the available veteran backups as of mid-afternoon Monday. So the team is either working slowly or methodically, depending on your point of view.

The available guys:

Jacoby Brissett: He’s a Bill Parcells favorite who wanted a chance to compete for a starting job so unless he’s moved off this position he’s not a viable choice. If he accepts he’s not going to get a chance to start, he’s a good possibility because he is a great locker room guy, is quite familiar with Flores from their time with the Patriots and has starting quarterback history. Brissett is also local as he played at Dwyer High School two counties up from Miami’s training facility. Brissett’s record as a starting quarterback is 12-20.

Tyrod Taylor: The Dolphins valued him ahead of Fitzpatrick when they went quarterback hunting in 2019. Taylor preferred to go to the Los Angeles Chargers instead. He’s smart, he’s very careful with the football -- some say too careful. He’s mobile, whereas Brissett and Hoyer not quite as much. He has a career 24-21-1 record as a starter.

Brian Hoyer: Another guy familiar with Flores as well as co-offensive coordinator George Godsey. He’s a consummate backup, which is the reason the New England Patriots have valued him for years. Hoyer is 16-23 as a starter.

Robert Griffin III: He’s been Lamar Jackson’s backup the past few years primarily because the Baltimore Ravens believe he could run a similar offense if Jackson is injured. That shows they think RG3 is mobile, and accurate on short routes, What the Dolphins need in a pinch, in other words. RG3 is 16-26 as a starting QB.

Matt Barkley: He was semi-retired (not his choice) when the Buffalo Bills found him in 2018 as their A.J. McCarron experiment failed. The Bills love his locker room presence and the way he supports Josh Allen. He’s not that experienced as a starter with only a 2-5 record, but he lit up the Dolphins defense in the second half of the 2020 season finale.

Andy Dalton: He’s the most accomplished quarterback of this group, which likely means he’d want to be the highest paid. He also would love to stay in Texas. But if the Dolphins are serious about wanting to win games if their starter is out, this is the guy. He once was a playoff quarterback. The Cowboys were 4-5 in games Dalton started last year and his career QB record (if that’s a thing) is 74-66-2.

Others: CJ Beathard, Blake Bortles, Joe Flacco, Brandon Allen, Blaine Gabbert.