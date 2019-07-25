A high-end bike maker recalled 13,000 kids’ bikes. The handlebars can come off in motion

The 2018-2019 Trek Kickster U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The handlebars coming off in the hands of a toddler learning to ride a bike might hinder the process. That’s why high-end bike maker Trek recalled 13,360 bikes in the United States and Canada.

The exact problem, as explained in the recall notice on Trek’s website: “The clamp that holds the steer tube in place may break if over-tightened...If the clamp breaks, the handlebars can come off the bicycle, and the rider can fall.”

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice, this has happened 11 times, causing “one injury with minor scrapes and bruising.”

This covers model years 2013 through 2019 of the $170 bikes.

Trek’s offering a free repair at a Trek retailer, a $20 store credit for Trek or Bontrager merchandise plus a credit toward a bike bell. Those with questions or needing to find a local Trek retailer can call 1-800-373-4594 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.