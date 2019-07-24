Table saws caused 61 fires by overheating. That’s why 280,000 have been recalled

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

A good table saw should be a cutting hazard. It shouldn’t be a fire hazard, which is why Taiwan-company Chang Type recalled 258,990 Porter-Cable 10-inch table saws sold at Lowe’s stores in the United States and Canada.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The motor can overheat, creating a fire hazard.”

And, the notice says, 61 times the motors have overheated and caused fires. One person suffered smoke damage to their home.

This covers model No. PCX36210, which can be found on the nameplate on the back of the saw’s body.

Chang Type is eating the cost on this one, offering recalls. Contact the company at 877-206-7151 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday, or go to the company’s recall website.