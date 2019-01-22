The Miami Marathon is back and closing roads. Drivers: Avoid these areas on race day

Before the crack of dawn on Sunday morning, more than 20,000 runners will make their way to AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami to start the 17th annual Fitbit Miami Marathon and Half Marathon.

For the eight or so hours after the 6 a.m. start, participants will follow a scenic journey across the MacArthur Causeway to Miami Beach, back to the mainland via the Venetian Causeway, down to Coconut Grove and back to the downtown Miami where they’ll finish at Bayfront Park.

A note to drivers in the area: Stay away.

Roads will be closed and managed by the city of Miami, Miami Beach and Miami-Dade Police Departments while the race is underway. It is recommended that the Julia Tuttle Causeway be utilized for access to and from Miami Beach until 10 a.m. The Port of Miami will also remain open and can be accessed through Northeast Fifth Street.





All participants are expected to be completely off the course by 2 p.m. for the reopening of the roads. However, most roadways will be clear before then due to the rolling reopening procedures. Once the throngs pass, the roads are open for traffic.

Here are the roads that will be closed, according to the Miami Marathon:

▪ Biscayne Boulevard (Sat 1/26) Northbound from Southeast Third Street to Northeast Second Street, 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

▪ Biscayne Boulevard Northbound from Southeast Third Street to Northeast 11th Terrace 10 p.m. Saturday-10 a.m. Sunday

▪ Southeast First Street Eastbound from N. Miami Avenue to Biscayne Boulevard, 2:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

▪ MacArthur Causeway Eastbound from Biscayne Boulevard to Alton Rd/Fifth Street 5a.m.-8:10 a.m.

▪ Alton Rd/5th/South Pointe Drive NB/SB from 5th Street to South Point Drive, 5 a.m.-8:25 a.m.

▪ Ocean Drive Northbound and Southbound from South Point Drive to 15th Street, 5:55 a.m.-8:25 a.m.

▪ Washington Avenue Northbound and Southbound from Seventh Street to 17th Street, 6-8:50 a.m.

▪ Prairie Avenue/Meridian Avenue Northbound and Southbound from Dade Boulevard to 28th Street 6:15-9:05 a.m.

▪ Dade Boulevard Westbound from Washington Avenue Bridge to Venetian Causeway 6 a.m.-9:30 a.m.





▪ Venetian Causeway Westbound from Dade Boulevard to Northeast 15th Street 6:20 a.m.-10:00 a.m.

▪ Northeast 15th Street Westbound from Venetian Causeway to North Miami Avenue, 6:25 a.m.-10:15 a.m.

▪ North Miami Avenue Northbound and Southbound from Northeast 15th Street to Northwest 1st Street, 6:30 a.m.-10:35 a.m.

▪ South Miami Avenue Southbound from Southeast First Street to Southwest First Avenue, 6:30 a.m.-10:35 a.m.

▪ Southeast Fifth Street Eastbound from Southwest First Avenue to Brickell Avenue, 6:35 a.m.-10:45 a.m.

▪ Brickell Avenue Southbound from Southeast Fifth Street to Southwest 15th Road/Broadway, 6:35 a.m.-10:50 a.m.

▪ Brickell Avenue Northbound from Southwest 15th Road/Broadway to Southwest 26th Road, 6:40 a.m.-11:10 a.m.

▪ Rickenbacker Causeway Eastbound and Westbound from Southwest 26th Road to West Powell Bridge, 7 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

▪ South Bayshore Drive Northbound from US 1 to McFarlane Road, 6:50 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

▪ McFarlane Road Eastbound from South Bayshore Drive to Main Highway, 6:50 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

▪ Main Highway Northbound from McFarlane Road to Commodore Plaza, 6:50 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

▪ Commodore Plaza Eastbound and Westbound from Main Highway to Grand Avenue, 6:50 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

▪ Grand Avenue Eastbound from Commodore Plaza to Mary Street, 7 a.m.-12:35 p.m.

▪ Mary Street from Gran Avenue to South Bayshore Drive, 7 a.m-12:35 p.m.

▪ South Bayshore Drive Northbound from Mary Street to Aviation Avenue, 7 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

▪ Aviation Avenue Northwest from South Bayshore Drive to Tigertail AVenue, 7 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

▪ Tigertail Avenue Northbound from Aviation Avenue to Shore Drive, 7 a.m.-1:10 p.m.

▪ Shore Drive West/South/East from Tigertail Avenue to Samana Drive, 7:05 a.m.-1:20 p.m.

▪ Samana Drive Southeast from Shore Drive to South Miami Avenue, 7:05 a.m.-1:20 p.m.

▪ South Miami Avenue Northbound from Samana Drive to Southwest 26th Road, 7:05 a.m.-1:40 p.m.

▪ South Miami Avenue Northbound from Southwest 26th Road to Southeast First Street, 7:05 a.m.-2 p.m.