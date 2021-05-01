Miami Dolphins
NFL Draft live updates: Dolphins enter final day of 2021 Draft with three more picks
The Miami Dolphins are drawing rave reviews for their first two days of the 2021 NFL Draft. Now it’s time to put the final touches on their class.
The Dolphins have three more picks Saturday on the third and final day of the NFL Draft. They’ll pick once in the third round and twice in the seventh, after picking five times across the first three rounds of the Draft on Thursday and Friday.
It’ll be a little bit of a wait, though: Miami doesn’t have a fourth-round selection and won’t pick until No. 12 in the fifth round — the 156th pick, overall. The Dolphins then won’t pick again in the sixth before going twice in the seventh and final round.
Follow along for updates on Miami throughout the day:
What we’ve written
10 a.m.: Kick off the day by reliving the second and third rounds of the Draft.
- The Dolphins missed out on North Carolina Tar Heels running back Javonte Williams, but landed perhaps the best safety in the Draft, taking Oregon Ducks defensive back Jevon Holland with the No. 36 overall pick. Adam Beasley, the Miami Herald’s Dolphins beat writer, has the story.
- The Holland pick is an interesting and could have major implications for safeties Eric Rowe and Bobby McCain, Herald columnist Barry Jackson reports.
- Miami traded up to make its second pick Friday, jumping from No. 50 to 42 to take Notre Dame Fighting Irish tackle Liam Eichenberg. The Dolphins gave the New York Giants their third round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to move up and grab the All-American.
- Eichenberg seems to be a safe pick, although he does come with some concerns about his upside.
- Miami’s second-round picks are definitely interesting, Herald columnist Armando Salguero writes, but there’s one obvious disappointment.
- The Dolphins used their third-round pick to get quarterback Tua Tagovailoa more help, drafting Boston College Eagles tight end Hunter Long with the No. 81 overall pick.
- In related news, the Miami Hurricanes got shut out on the second day of the Draft after two of their defensive ends —including new Dolphins defensive lineman Jaelan Phillips — went in the first round Thursday. Susan Miller Degnan, the Herald’s Hurricanes beat writer, has the story.
Comments