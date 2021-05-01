NFL Draft live updates: Dolphins enter final day of 2021 Draft with three more picks

The Miami Dolphins are drawing rave reviews for their first two days of the 2021 NFL Draft. Now it’s time to put the final touches on their class.

The Dolphins have three more picks Saturday on the third and final day of the NFL Draft. They’ll pick once in the third round and twice in the seventh, after picking five times across the first three rounds of the Draft on Thursday and Friday.

It’ll be a little bit of a wait, though: Miami doesn’t have a fourth-round selection and won’t pick until No. 12 in the fifth round — the 156th pick, overall. The Dolphins then won’t pick again in the sixth before going twice in the seventh and final round.

Follow along for updates on Miami throughout the day:

