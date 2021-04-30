After Broncos trade up for Williams, Dolphins take Oregon safety Jevon Holland

Brian Flores and defensive backs.

The story in 2021 is same as it ever was.

The Dolphins used the 36th overall pick to take Oregon safety Jevon Holland, a 6-1, 208-pound DB who gives the team even more position flexibility.

Holland, born in British Columbia, opted out of the 2020 season after starting 16 of 27 games in his first two seasons at Oregon.

He finished his career with 110 tackles, including 4 1/2 for loss, nine interceptions and 19 pass breakups.

Here is The Athletic’s Dane Brugler’s scouting report:

“A two-year starter at Oregon, Holland was the nickel safety in former defensive coordinator Andy Avalos’ 3-3-5 base scheme, lining up split-safety and in the slot. His time in Eugene was short lived but impactful with nine interceptions, as he became the first Oregon player to lead the team in interceptions two straight years since Jairus Byrd (2006-07). With his key and diagnose skills from various alignments, Holland was a disruptive defender on tape against both the pass and the run, reacting and attacking without hesitation. While he plays loose and athletic, he isn’t explosive, allowing route separation and falling a step behind in man. Overall, Holland needs to mature areas of his game in both coverage and run defense, but he is highly competitive with the natural ball skills and versatility to be a matchup defender with starting potential at nickel safety.”

Here’s how the Dolphins ended up taking Holland:

Jacksonville opened Night 2 the same way as Night 1: By picking first.

The Jaguars took Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell at 33. Campbell played high school ball at American Heritage.

The Jets needed a running back, but they also needed a receiver. So they took the latter in the form of Elijah Moore of Ole Miss.

That left just one more pick before the Dolphins went on the clock: The Atlanta Falcons at 35.

And for the second straight night, the Falcons crushed the Dolphins’ fans, and presumably more than a few people inside the building.

They traded the pick to the Broncos, who stole away North Carolina tailback Javonte Williams — a move that locked Miami out of the top end of the running back market for the second straight year.

The selection of Holland puts the Dolphins’ returning veteran safeties — Eric Rowe and Bobby McCain — on notice.

The Dolphins again loaded up on defensive back even though a bunch of excellent offensive linemen, including Oklahoma State’s Teven Jenkins, were still on the board.