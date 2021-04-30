Evaluators offer praise - but also a big concern - with new Dolphins lineman Eichenberg

Feedback on the Miami Dolphins’ selection of Notre Dame offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg with the 42nd a pick, a selection made after Miami traded the 50th pick and a 2022 third-rounder to the Giants:

▪ ESPN’s Mel Kiper:” He’s a natural left tackle. He was great from game to game – that’s what you look at. Do you see any drop-off? You didn’t. It was always a consistency with his game, where he didn’t have ups and downs or even an off game.”

▪ ESPN’s Louis Riddick: “They want to make sure that Tua Tagovailoa is comfortable and make sure he is protected. Eichenberg played solid football on the left side for Notre Dame but doesn’t have quick enough feet to protect a passer’s blind side. The interesting thing about that is Tua is left handed. So if he does play right tackle, he is still going to be protecting the passer’s blind side. He has to make sure he works on his pass sets and make sure they are consistent because he doesn’t have the foot speed to match up with the better pass rushers in the NFL.”

▪ NFL Net’s Daniel Jeremiah: “I thought he might have a chance to slip in the back end of round one. Three year starter at Notre Dame as a left tackle. Does a nice job of just staying square. There’s nothing sexy about him when you watch him in terms of how athletic he is or how great he bends. All he does is keep his body and the defender’s body away from the quarterback. He’s got a little tightness, a life bit of stiffness. He will lunge on occasion. Some teams think he will slide inside to guard.”

▪ ESPN’s Booger McFarland: “In the worst case, they can move him outside to guard if he doesn’t have the athletic ability to move outside.”

▪ NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein: A better run blocker than pass protector at this juncture, Eichenberg is a three-year starter at left tackle but might be asked to move to the right side due to average slide quickness and inconsistencies in pass protection. He’s well-schooled in a variety of running schemes and attacks his job with above-average strain and leg drive once he has his block centered. His punch lacks crispness, accuracy and is too easy for defenders to time up. He could see early starting reps at tackle but could face early difficulties until he learns to cinch up defenders with his grip rather than popping and separating so often

▪ The good news: Eichenberg did not allow a sack since Week 5 of the 2018 season, per Pro Football Focus. His defender hit the quarterback just four times since the start of 2019. Per PFF, he earned the highest grade of Notre Dame’s 22 starters in the 2020 College Football Playoff loss to Alabama.

