Miami Dolphins cut tackle Isaiah Wilson after efforts to help him failed, source says

The Miami Dolphins are cutting troubled offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson just three days after trading for him, a league source tells the Miami Herald.

Wilson is said to have refused team efforts to help him to get his life on track, continuing behavior that caused the Tennessee Titans to give up on him less than a year after drafting him in the first round.

Just in the short time since the Dolphins acquired him for late-round draft compensation, Wilson showed up late for his physical, late for his team orientation and skipped two optional workouts that he had committed to attend, the source said.

On Friday, a series of videos were posted on Wilson’s Instagram account of what appeared to be Wilson inhaling a vape and dancing shirtless on a car, but the Dolphins would have cut him even if those had not appeared, the source added.

In his short time as a professional, Wilson has been arrested on DUI charges and separately received a trespassing warning from Tennessee state police, attempting to jump off a second-story balcony to evade arrest. He logged just three offensive snaps before the Titans ended his season early so he could deal with what was deemed as personal issues.

The Dolphins had hoped that a change in environment would change his behavior.

But since Wilson’s antics in Nashville voided all of his salary guarantees, cutting Wilson won’t cost the Dolphins anything. The Titans will keep Miami’s seventh-round pick this year and the Dolphins will keep Tennessee’s seventh-round pick next.