The details on Miami Dolphins’ low-risk trade for former first-rounder Isaiah Wilson

The Miami Dolphins late Monday agreed on the parameters of a trade for troubled but talented offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, who played just three offensive snaps as a rookie even though he was the Tennessee Titans’ first-round draft pick, the Miami Herald has confirmed.

In a sign of how eager the Titans were to move on, all it cost Miami was a swap of late-round draft picks. The terms: Wilson and a 2022 seventh-round pick for the Dolphins’ 2021 seventh-rounder.

Wilson, who went 29th overall in the 2020 draft out of Georgia, had a series of off-field issues, including a DUI in September in which he struck a concrete wall. He grew frustrated with his non-existent role with the Titans, and tweeted, before deleting, that he was “done with football as a Titan.”

Ultimately, he was right.

Wilson’s tumultuous first season as a professional was marred by two stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list before ultimately being placed on the non-football injury list in December.

The deal cannot be completed until the league year begins next Wednesday and Wilson passes a physical.

Wilson, assuming the swap becomes official, will presumably compete with Robert Hunt and Jesse Davis at right tackle, a battle whose outcome could impact his former teammate Solomon Kindley. If Wilson is able to win that job, Hunt or Davis might get pushed inside to right guard, where Kindley played extensively as a rookie.

The trade also gives the Dolphins three of the top seven tackles drafted in 2020. He has three years and some $5 million left on his rookie contract.

Wilson, who attended the same Brooklyn high school as Dolphins coach Brian Flores, has talent. His issue has been harnessing it.

Before the 2020 draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had gave the following scouting report:

“Big, broad right tackle prospect with outstanding physical traits and above-average potential. Wilson’s play was a bit uneven depending on his matchup, but his level of play showed improvement in-season. He’s a little inconsistent hitting his landmarks as a zone blocker but should fit nicely into a man-based blocking scheme. A potential lack of range in pass protection could lead to over-sets and subsequent troubles with inside counters. Wilson has elite size and length. There’s buzz surrounding his NFL projection, but early work might be needed for both his footwork and technique in order to play with desired consistency as a starter.”