Meet the new Miami Dolphins: Matt Skura discusses his health, Tua and Flores’ pitch

Center Matt Skura officially signed his one-year, $1.8 million contract with the Miami Dolphins on Friday and before jumping on a flight home, took a few minutes to introduce himself to South Florida.

Among the takeaways:

▪ Multiple teams were interested in signing Skura, but he chose the Dolphins because of Brian Flores’ “passion for the game and how much he truly cares about his players and wanting to improve the culture of this team. ... I wanted to go to the team that’s going to have a great culture, a great locker room and also they want to win. Those were ultimately the biggest things for us.”

▪ Despite tearing his ACL, MCL and PCL on Nov. 25, 2019, Skura appeared in 15 games last season, starting 12. He committed just three penalties and allowed a lone sack in 656 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Coming off the knee injury and also having to deal with the pandemic last year was definitely an interesting situation,” Skura said. “Having to create a home gym, finding ways to rehab and get back as strong as possible [was a challenge]. Going into the season I felt really good. During the season, the knee held up great. Didn’t really have and problem with it.”

▪ The biggest criticism of Skura last year was a two-game stretch of poor snaps, which resulted in the Ravens benching him.

Skura, asked about those issues Friday, said weather played a role in one of those games, but added: “I’m one who doesn’t like to make excuses. That’s something that I have to take responsibility for. That’s been one of the main things in this offseason. Every day, I’m snapping, whether it’s getting 10 snaps in or 30 snaps in, whatever I can. I’m doing snaps, I’m doing O-line drills, doing everything I can to make myself feel prepared.”

▪ Skura spent the past three seasons snapping to Lamar Jackson. Now he turns his attention to another young quarterback: Tua Tagovailoa.

“One of the biggest things is communication,” Skura said. “... Understanding how he sees the game. Certain blitzes.”

Skura added: “For me, building a relationship off the field definitely helps as well. Lamar and I have a great relationship off the field, and that definitely helped us on the field.”