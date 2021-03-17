Free agency tracker: What’s on tap for Dolphins on Day 3 as NFL year finally begins

Welcome to free agency!

No really.

Those past two days? Soft launches.

The grand opening is Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Which means, technically, the Dolphins’ trades for Isaiah Wilson and Benardrick McKinney could still fall through, just like the free agent deals for Jacoby Brissett, Malcolm Brown and Cethan Carter.

Spoiler alert: Those deals will almost certainly not fall through, and we hope to hear from each of those new Miami Dolphins players in the coming days.

But just because Chris Grier and Brian Flores got a head-start on the league year doesn’t mean their work is done.

Far from.

Is today the day they sign a wide receiver? An edge rusher? A center?

They need starters at all three positions and soon, the market should meet their budget.

But before the fireworks begin, he encourage you to read Beasley try to make sense of the Dolphins’ actions, and Salguero give a status update on the AFC East offseason race at the quarter pole.