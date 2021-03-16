Jacoby Brissett is the Dolphins’ new backup QB, and here’s the stat that explains why

The Miami Dolphins have their 2021 backup quarterback.

As for their 2021 starter?

That still remains to be seen.

But whatever happens with Tua Tagovailoa and Deshaun Watson over the next six months, Jacoby Brissett will be on the roster.

Brissett agreed to a one-year contract with the Dolphins Tuesday, a source tells the Miami Herald. reuniting him with Brian Flores and providing an immediate replacement for Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is leaving Miami for Washington. ESPN first reported the move. The Boston Globe reports Brissett received $5 million guaranteed and his contract could reach $7.5 million if he reaches all of his incentives.

Brissett, a West Palm Beach native, has started 32 games for the Patriots and Colts in his five-year NFL career, completing 59.6 percent of his passes for 6,459 yards and 31 touchdowns.

But perhaps the most appealing stat on Brissett’s resume? Just 13 interceptions in 983 pass attempts — a pick rate of only 1.3 percent.

That fits perfectly with Flores’ ball security approach to offense.

“I think that’s always at the top of the priority list at anyone looking at any offensive position,” Flores said of ball security in December. “Turnovers are the No. 1 reason why people lose games. I think that’s hopefully at the top of the everyone’s list. It was at the top of mine. .... Anyone who’s doing an evaluation, if this guy’s going to turn the ball over time and time again, I wouldn’t see why you would take a chance on someone like that.

“Tua’s done a good job with that,” Flores added. “It’s something we stress on a day to today basis, taking care of the football.”

Brissett agreed to join the Dolphins at roughly the same time Andy Dalton decided to sign with the Bears and Tyrod Taylor committed to the Texans, a flurry of moves that basically accounted for the entire backup quarterback market in 2021. Taylor’s decision to sign with Houston sparked fresh questions about whether the Texans are open to trading Watson, who wants out. The Dolphins are among the most likely destinations if Watson is moved.

Brissett, 28, starred at William T. Dwyer High School where he earned a four-star recruiting rating and scholarship offers from some of the biggest schools in college football, including Alabama, Miami and Notre Dame. But he ultimately picked the University of Florida, only to transfer to N.C. State after two seasons.

He was the Wolfpack’s unquestioned starter his two years there and his dual-threat ability earned the attention of NFL scouts. Ultimately, the Patriots — with Flores on their coaching staff — took him in the third round to back up Tom Brady, and he started three games that year during Brady’s Deflategate suspension.

Brissett showed enough that year to convince the Colts to trade for him, and would start 30 games for Indianapolis over the next four seasons. He backed up Philip Rivers in 2020, the final year of his contract.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.