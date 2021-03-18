NFL free agency tracker: Dolphins’ remaining options at edge defender, WR and center

A Dolphins free agency that nets Miami David Andrews, Jadeveon Clowney, Will Fuller, Adam Butler and Justin Coleman without overpaying would be, by any measure, a success.

And that conceivably could happen.

But it would take Chris Grier hitting an inside straight over the next couple of days.

He and Brian Flores have made the conscious decision not to pay full price for free agents.

And given the franchise’s relatively poor return on investment historically, that’s not the worst idea.

But their roster needs significant work, and not all of that work can be done in the draft.

The Dolphins enter Day 4 of free agency with somewhere in the ballpark of $20 million of cap space.

Is today the day they use it?

Here are the top names still available at Miami’s three biggest places of need:

Wide receiver: Fuller, Kenny Golladay, JuJu Smith-Schuster, T.Y. Hilton, Sammy Watkins, Antonio Brown.

Edge defender: Clowney, Justin Houston, Carlos Dunlap, Melvin Ingram, Aldon Smith.

Center: Andrews, Austin Reiter.