West Coast Magic: Ryan Fitzpatrick isn’t giving up his starting job without a fight

The Dolphins proved in the first four games that they’re one of the league’s most improved teams.

And now the result is catching up with their performance.

For the second time in three weeks, they went on the road as an underdog and absolutely dismantled the opposition, this time blitzing and bombing the heavily favored San Francisco 49ers 43-17.

The game MVP? The guy half the town wanted benched seven days prior.

Tua Time will surely have to wait at least another week, as there’s no way Brian Flores can sit Ryan Fitzpatrick after what he did Sunday:

22 of 28 passes for 350 yards and three touchdowns.

And perhaps an even better sign for the team’s still-alive 2020 postseason hopes?

Preston Williams finally looked like he did pre-ACL tear 12 months back. He set a career high with 106 yards on four catches after an uneven first four weeks to the season.

The Dolphins entered the game ranked 23rd in yards (347.0 per game), 24th in yards per play (5.4), 20th in passing (240.3), 21st in yards per pass (21). But they were top 10 in sacks per pass attempt (4.2 percent) and first downs per game (24).

Even without starting left tackle Austin Jackson, they allowed just two sacks and added another 22 first downs to their season total. Miami out-gained San Francisco by an astounding margin: 436-259.

It’s this simple for Chan Gailey’s offense: When Fitzpatrick plays well, the offense plays well.

And for the third time this year, he played really well.

A reminder of just how far Miami has come: In 2019, the Dolphins were winless through five weeks and had been outscored by 138 points.

One year later, they’re 2-3 — with three road games in the first five — and have outscored their opponents by 23 points. That’s tied with the Bills for the best point differential in the AFC East.

They did the heavy lifting in the first half, which was the best of the Brian Flores’ era — and the second highest-scoring in the last two decades. They put up 30 points — the most since dropping 41 on the Texans in 2015.

They put points on the board on six of seven drives, including two Ryan Fitzpatrick touchdown passes and three Jason Sanders field goals — the last two set up by interceptions Bobby McCain and Xavien Howard.

Fitzpatrick was lights out, completing 15 of 20 passes for 251 yards. He threw touchdowns to DeVante Parker and Adam Shaheen. The Dolphins had six scoring drives in a half for just the second time this century.

Jimmy Garoppolo, meanwhile, was absolutely dreadful in his first game back from a high-ankle sprain. Along with his two picks, he completed just 7 of 17 passes for 77 yards and no touchdowns (passer rating of 15.7). He was also sacked three times.

That was enough for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to bench him in the second half, going instead with C.J. Beathard.

He made a few plays in the second half to make the score closer than it should have been, but there was simply no stopping the Dolphins, who put 13 more on the board in the second half to win comfortably.

The Niners fell to 2-3 on the year.