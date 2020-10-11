Byron Jones returns and the Dolphins’ defense plays lights out. Coincidence? No chance

Perhaps the key to fixing the Dolphins’ leaky pass defense was simply getting Byron Jones back on the field — and keeping Noah Igbinoghene off it.

Jones, making his first appearance since injuring his groin in Week 2, didn’t have one of the team’s two interceptions Sunday.

But he was fluid and effective in coverage on the few times the San Francisco 49ers’ quarterbacks challenged him.

It was no coincidence, then, that a defense that was embarrassed for much of the first month was the one doing the embarrassing Sunday.

“Really good football player, smart player, having him back out there was big for us and we’re happy to have him back,” Dolphins safety Bobby McCain said of the team’s highest-paid player.

Jones and the Dolphins chased Jimmy Garoppolo from the game after a dreadful first half. He completed just 7 of 17 passes for 77 yards in his first game back from a high-ankle sprain.

Garoppolo’s first interception went to McCain. The second went to Xavien Howard, who has the most picks (15) since December 2017 of any NFL player — despite missing 15 games during the stretch due to injury.

One big change to the lineup paid off for Brian Flores: Benching Igbinoghene after a rough first month as a pro and making Nik Needham their nickel cornerback. Needham made those snaps count, breaking up a Garoppolo third-down pass intended for Kendrick Bourne in the first half.

Dolphins schedule change

The Miami Dolphins’ Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos has been postponed due to the New England Patriots’ COVID-19 outbreak.

The rescheduled date: Nov. 22, which was the Dolphins’ original bye.

But the Dolphins will have a game this coming weekend. The NFL moved the team’s Nov. 15 home game against the Jets to Oct. 18. That game will kick off at 4:05 p.m.

The Dolphins’ new bye is Week 7 — when they were supposed to host the Chargers, but that game will now be Week 10 (Nov. 15, also 4:05 p.m.).

The moves are a result of the Patriots’ ongoing COVID-19 issue within their locker room.

New England was supposed to play the Broncos this week, but the game was first delayed from Sunday to Monday, and then pushed back again Sunday morning when it was learned that yet another player had tested positive during Saturday’s round of testing.

The Dolphins have not had a player placed on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list in weeks.

News and notes

▪ Five more field goals without a miss Sunday for Jason Sanders, who has now broken the team record for most consecutive made kicks to start the season (14).

▪ Running back Jordan Howard was a healthy scratch Sunday despite earning $4.8 million this year. Howard is average a garish 0.8 yards per carry, and has been passed over on the depth chart by Myles Gaskin. More running back news: Salvon Ahmed didn’t play Sunday despite being promoted to the 53 earlier in the week.

▪ More intriguing Dolphins decisions: rookie defensive end Jason Strowbridge still can’t get on the field, despite Shaq Lawson being inactive. Instead, defensive end Tyshun Render, elevated from the practice squad Thursday, played Sunday.

▪ Wide receiver Lynn Bowden got the first start and saw his most extensive playing time of his career, both working out of the slot an the Wildcat. Bowden had four yards on three carries.

▪ Zach Sieler continues to emerge on the Dolphins’ defensive line, recording one of the team’s five sacks. Jerome Baker, Andrew Van Ginkel, Emmanuel Ogbah and Elandon Roberts also had sacks Sunday.

“They played like dogs keeping the linemen off the ‘backers,” McCain said. “All day the D-line was eating and tearing it up.”

▪ Even up 16 points, Brian Flores kept the accelerator pinned down to the floor. He dialed up a fake punt — successfully — on fourth-and-1, with Clayton Fejedelem picking up the tough yard.

“It might have been the call of the day,” Fitzpatrick said. “It allowed us to continue our momentum and to add to the lead.”