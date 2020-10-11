With Patriots-Broncos rescheduled again, Miami Dolphins’ Week 6 game is off

The Miami Dolphins’ Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos has been postponed due to the New England Patriots’ COVID-19 outbreak, the Miami Herald has confirmed.

The rescheduled date was not made available Sunday morning.

Broncos-Patriots game is being moved to next Sunday, sources tell ESPN.



Broncos were supposed to play Miami; that won’t happen. That game is being rescheduled. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

The move is a result of the Patriots’ ongoing COVID-19 issue within their locker room.

New England was supposed to play the Broncos this week, but the game was first delayed from Sunday to Monday, and then pushed back again Sunday morning when it was learned that yet another player had tested positive during Saturday’s round of testing.

In announcing the Patriots-Broncos postponement, the NFL said “details on a new game date and time will be announced shortly.”

But both ESPN and 9News out of Denver reported Sunday morning that the Broncos and Patriots will play on Oct. 18, when Miami was originally scheduled to visit Denver. The Herald has since confirmed that Dolphins-Broncos will be rescheduled.

It’s not presently clear how the Dolphins would be further impacted — whether they would have their bye in Week 6 (it was originally scheduled for Nov. 22) or if the NFL might further adjust the schedule.

The Dolphins, who play on the road against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday afternoon, have not had a player placed on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list in weeks.

