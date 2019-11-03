Five games, four TDs. DeVante Parker’s recent run of success continues against Jets

Miami Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker (11) catches a second quarter touchdown as New York Jets Nate Hairston (21) fails to defend at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sunday, November, 3, 2019. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

DeVante Parker’s run of catching touchdown passes continued Sunday against the New York Jets.

And it took a slick grab while in tight coverage to make it happen.

Parker, with his right arm locked up by Jets cornerback Nate Hairston, made a one-handed grab in the right corner of the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown from Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The play served as the go-ahead touchdown of Miami’s eventual 26-18 win at Hard Rock Stadium, their first win of the season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

After Parker got up from the ground, he gave a brief stare down in Hairston’s direction before celebrating with his teammates.

“I think he grabbed my right arm,” Parker said. “I was just able to hang onto it. They’re always holding, so I had to give him a little stare down.”

The touchdown was Parker’s fourth in his last five games. The four touchdowns ties his career high for a single season, previously set in 2016.

Parker’s touchdown was the second of three by the Dolphins’ offense in the third quarter, all passes by Ryan Fitzpatrick. Undrafted rookie Preston Williams caught the first and third touchdowns of the period.

It also came three plays after Parker dropped a pass with little coverage around him.

“We take it one play at a time,” Parker said. “The drop? I didn’t think about it. It was over with. The next pass [to me] was the one-handed catch in the end zone. Just move on to the next play.”

Parker, the Dolphins’ first-round pick in 2015, has 28 catches for 400 yards through eight games this season, with 15 catches and 171 of those yards coming in the last three games.

Parker’s confidence is always there, he said.

But he can’t deny that getting the right looks and seeing results show up in the game helps.

“For sure,” Parker said. “Especially in one-on-one matchups.”

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL