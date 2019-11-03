Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins’ most promising young player carted off the field late in Jets game

The Dolphins’ most promising young player was unable to finish their best game of the season.

Preston Williams left the playing field on a medical cart Sunday, the result of a knee injury suffered midway through the fourth quarter of Miami’s game against the Jets.

The team formally listed Williams as questionable to return.

It was the second time he had to go into the locker room for evaluation. He hurt his right wrist earlier in the game, but was cleared to return.

Williams appeared to hurt his knee while being tackled on a punt return.

The injury came late in Williams’ most productive game of his young career. Two of his five receptions went for touchdowns. The dynamic rookie receiver finished the game with 72 yards.

Profile Image of Adam H. Beasley
Adam H. Beasley
Adam Beasley has covered the Dolphins for the Miami Herald since 2012, and has worked for the newspaper since 2006. He is a graduate of Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Communications and has written about sports professionally since 1996.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  