Witches, ghouls come out at night. But FitzMagic is most potent during the day

FitzMagic is most potent when the sun is up.

For all of Ryan Fitzpatrick’s accomplishments — a list that grew during Sunday’s loss to the Bills, when he became the 46th player to throw for 30,000 yards in his career — the spell gets broken in prime time.

Fitzpatrick is just 2-4 in Monday night games, and his stats in those games are below his career averages in completion percentage, touchdown-interception ratio and passer rating.

“Not many good memories,” Fitzpatrick said Thursday.

This is all relevant because the Dolphins visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. The Dolphins are searching for not just their first win in 2019, but their first road win since Sept. 16, 2018. There’s a reason the Dolphins are two-touchdown underdogs to a sub-.500 team.

But if there’s any reason for optimism, it’s this:

Fitzpatrick is always good for a few crazy games per season, like the one he had last September. He threw for 400 yards and three touchdowns in a Monday night loss to the Steelers. But it wasn’t all good; his three interceptions doomed the Buccaneers.

But the way the Dolphins’ offense is trending, perhaps that prime-time hex will be broken this week.

Miami set season highs in points (21) and yards (381) in its Week 7 loss to the Bills.

What’s even more encouraging: The Dolphins were probably one bad throw from beating one of the league’s better teams in the AFC.

They led 14-9 and were inside the 10 in the third quarter, but Fitzpatrick threw a pick at the goal line. The Bills drove 98 yards on the ensuing drive, scored a touchdown and went ahead for good.

“There are critical moments in the game,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said. “Let’s call it critical red-zone possession or a critical third down or a defensive possession after a score. There’s kind of critical points in the game. ... We need to kind of recognize that and play our best football right then. So the best execution, the best communication, the best calls from a play-call standpoint.”

Added Fitzpatrick: “In the NFL, that’s the difference between good teams and bad teams. I think it’s good to point out those moments after they happen. We knew we needed to score there, but to point out those moments and realize what a big part that had in the outcome of the game, it really shifted the momentum of the games, and just make sure when those happen, we highlight them, maybe in the huddle as they going to make sure everybody’s on alert.”

Still, the arrow is pointing up for the Dolphins in general and Fitzpatrick in particular.

He was benched after two bad starts to open the season, but has been much better in the five quarters since winning his job back. Since replacing an ineffective Josh Rosen late in the Redskins game, he has completed 66 percent of his passes and has a rating of 94.4.

Fitzpatrick also is a locker room favorite for his wild-man antics. He relishes running over defenders like he did against the Bills, when he trucked Micah Hyde for his 16th career rushing touchdown — which gave him as many as Bo Jackson had in his career.

“I think that is also something that is really contagious to the team,” Dolphins offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea said. His ability to play off schedule some and make plays on his own is something he’s always had the ability to do. I know it’s something that the team gets rallied up and rallies around him when he does that. That’s one of the traits that you really like about ‘Fitz.’”

Added Steelers coach Mike Tomlin: “We’ve faced him so much over the years. Got a lot of respect for him. He’s a capable guy and a veteran guy, a guy who’s been there and done that.”

Just not against the Steelers.

He is winless in six all-time meetings with the Steelers, with a career passer rating of 80.2.