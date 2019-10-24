Minkah Fitzpatrick’s ‘business decision’ comes full circle when Dolphins face Steelers

Brian Flores isn’t thinking about the deal, the one that sent the Miami Dolphins’ top draft pick from last year to their upcoming opponent.

But the Dolphins’ head coach will have to have to face Minkah Fitzpatrick head on when they travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.

Fitzpatrick, who the Dolphins selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2018 draft, requested a trade two weeks into the NFL season after he saw the direction Miami was heading in this season — a full-blown rebuild under a new coaching regime.

That wish was granted Sept. 17, when the Steelers traded their 2020 first-round pick and swapped a pair of Day 3 picks with the Dolphins for Fitzpatrick.

And Fitzpatrick, a versatile defensive back, has flashed in his brief time with Pittsburgh. He recorded an interception and a forced fumble in the first quarter of his Steelers debut against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 22. Overall, he has 21 tackles, three defended passes, an interception and a forced fumble in four games total for the Steelers.

“He’s had some production,” Flores said. “He’s playing some safety. He’s playing in the box. I think they’re using him well. He’s been productive. I have a lot of respect for Minkah as do a lot of our players. We have a lot of respect for that team, and he’s a good piece for them.”

“It’s a business decision,” Fitzpatrick said this week, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Other people made business decisions prior to mine. I still communicate with players on the team. I grew close with a lot of players on the team, formed relationships with them. I don’t think it’s going to be unfriendly because I’m playing with a different team.”

“We were highly interested in Minkah,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “We were at both of his pro days. It became obvious at the second one we would not have an opportunity to be in play for him. He was going to go too high.”

“We liked Minkah, not only his game but his football character. So we felt like we’d already done work on him. He’s been doing great. He’s a good, consistent worker, highly productive.”

“You’re always somewhat hesitant about trading a first-round pick, but we’d done research on him.”