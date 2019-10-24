Podcast: The ‘Let’s Re-Litigate The Minkah Fitzpatrick Trade!’ Edition

Chris Grier has already had a bunch of potentially defining moments in his short time as Dolphins football boss.

His decision to blow up the roster in the offseason.

His decision to pass on Dwayne Haskins.

His decision to trade Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills.

And his decision to give up on Minkah Fitzpatrick after a little over a season.

The Fitzpatrick trade, in which the Dolphins got Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in return, is in the spotlight again this week because the Dolphins face the Steelers on the Three Rivers Monday night.

We get into that deal, break down the game (which has another massive betting line) and even peek ahead a week as Gase Bowl I looms in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.