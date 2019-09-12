Miami Dolphins accounting for ‘dynamic’ Antonio Brown in Patriots game plan

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown works out during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. Brown practiced with the team for the first time on Wednesday afternoon, a day after his former trainer filed a civil lawsuit in the Southern District of Florida accusing him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions. AP

New Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown might make his 2019 debut Sunday.

Then again, he might not.

But the Dolphins are preparing as if he will.

That’s according to Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who raved about Brown’s talent during his Thursday news conference.

“We’re preparing for everyone,” Flores said. “So, AB, [Julian] Edelman, [Josh] Gordon, [Ryan] Izzo, backs. We’re preparing for everyone. They’ve got a good team, so that’s a lot of guys to prepare for. He’s as dynamic as it gets from a receiver standpoint. But they’ve got a lot of good players there. Big task ahead of us.”

New England coach Bill Belichick was noncommittal about Brown playing Wednesday, but most expect that he will — unless the league intercedes.

Brown has not played since the 2018 season, and is only a member of the Patriots because he forced his way out of Oakland. The Raiders gave up on him before the opener, despite surrendering a third- and a fifth-round pick to acquire him in a trade from Pittsburgh.

Brown this week was accused of sexual assault in a federal lawsuit filed in Miami.

Former trainer Britney Taylor claimed in a lawsuit that Brown sexually assaulted her three separate times in 2017 and 2018. She “is willing and planning to meet with the NFL next week, which is as soon as she can,” ESPN reported Wednesday, which leaves open the possibility of punishment from the league.

But that is unlikely by Sunday, when the Patriots visit the Dolphins as heavy favorites.

In two regular-season games against the Dolphins, Brown has caught nine passes for 177 yards and a touchdown.

In the Dolphins-Steelers Wild Card game three years ago, Brown torched Miami for 124 yards and two touchdowns on five catches.