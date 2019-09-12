How Allen Hurns went from Dolphins’ roster bubble to major playing time against Ravens

Dolphins WR and ex-Cane Allen Hurns feels good about making the team Dolphins WR and ex-Cane Allen Hurns feels good about making the team, September 12, 2109. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dolphins WR and ex-Cane Allen Hurns feels good about making the team, September 12, 2109.

There was, apparently, nothing Allen Hurns needed to prove to the Miami Dolphins in their four preseason games. The wide receiver signed with his hometown team in July, just days before training camp began in Davie. He was a veteran with a track record, presumably competing to add depth to the Dolphins’ receivers corps.

His four chances to get live action with Miami were largely unmemorable. He caught a total of three passes while younger, less-heralded wide receivers persistently flashed.

No one else fighting for a roster spot could bring what Hurns did, though.

“I don’t think there was anything in preseason, for real,” Hurns said. “I think it was more so just coming in each and every day for practice, showing how dependable I am, being where I’m supposed to be, making plays when it comes my way.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Hurns didn’t just make the team. In a season-opening 59-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Hurns was the Dolphins’ second-most frequently used wide receiver. Hurns, 27, trailed only DeVante Parker in snaps plays at his position. He edged out Preston Williams, one of the breakout stars of the preseason, by more than a dozen snaps and was the biggest playing-time beneficiary of Albert Wilson’s absence — and, maybe, Kenny Stills departure last month.

Although injuries hampered Wilson throughout 2018, the wide receiver was a bit of a breakout star when he was on the field and was leading the NFL in yards per catch before he sustained a season-ending hip injury after seven games. The injury kept him limited throughout the preseason and Sunday before a calf injury knocked him out after he played only six snaps. Hurns, who has played the outside receiver and slot positions throughout his career, was the primary fill-in for Wilson.

Wilson missed practice for the second consecutive day Thursday at the Miami Dolphins training facility. If Wilson can’t get on the field Sunday against the New England Patriots, Hurns could once again get a significant share of the wide receiver snaps at Hard Rock Stadium.

“That helped me a lot, even when I first got in the league,” said Hurns who attended Carol City High, just a few miles from his home stadium. “I’ve been a pretty dependable guy and I can play multiple positions. That’s always good because you know in this game injuries go down and it’s tough to bring in a guy and help a guy learn the playbook during the season and things like that. So once you have depth in the receiver room and you have guys that can play other positions it helps out a lot.”

For the Dolphins, this track record was enough to choose Hurns over other young receivers vying for some of the final roster spots. In the preseason, Hurns was effectively a nonfactor. He didn’t have a touch in any of the final three preseason games and was frequently buried on the depth chart.

The former Miami Hurricane, however, filled a handful of needs. Even at 27, he’s the oldest and most experienced wide receiver on the roster, and he has a 1,000-yard season under his belt. With the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this decade, Hurns was one of the most explosive slot receivers in the league.

“I like Allen a lot,” coach Brian Flores said. “Smart, can play multiple positions, clean on his assignments most times. I like him. I think he’s a good player.”

Versatility earned him a spot on the roster and now it’s earning him opportunities. The 6-3, 195-pound athlete has the size to play outside behind Parker and Williams, but also possesses the speed to play inside with Wilson and Jakeem Grant. He’s the lone flex receiver Flores has at his disposal when figuring out his rotations.

On Sunday, Hurns was one of eight Dolphins to catch a pass, and his lone grab was a 22-yard gain after a Ryan Fitzpatrick scramble to help set up the Dolphins’ only touchdown in the second quarter.

At best, he has a chance to be a dynamic deep threat. Even at worst, he gives the Dolphins receivers something they desperately need.

“I’m a guy that can play a number of positions, so that always makes it easier for making the team,” Hurns said. “Once you’re able to move around and pick up the offense pretty well, you’re going to fill a need.”