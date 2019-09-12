The Miami Dolphins are bringing back veteran defensive end Carradine. This is why

Dolphins coach says, ‘Don’t count on getting into Tom Brady’s head in Sunday’s game.’ Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores says, "don't count on getting into Tom Brady's head in Sunday's game", when they play the Patriots, September 11, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores says, "don't count on getting into Tom Brady's head in Sunday's game", when they play the Patriots, September 11, 2019.

The Miami Dolphins on Thursday brought back defensive end Tank Carradine, one of the surprise cuts during Labor Day weekend.

A need for a defensive end arose when rookie Jonathan Ledbetter sustained an ankle injury in practice on Wednesday.

Ledbetter was placed on injured reserve but should be able to return later this season.

NFL teams can take two players off injured reserve after six weeks (five games, in Miami’s case this season), and Ledbetter and rookie linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel are the logical choices at this point.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Carradine, a former second-round pick out of Florida State, was this new regime’s first defensive signing in free agency, and he started the first three preseason games.

But the Dolphins instead decided to go into the season with an extremely young group of ends -- Charles Harris, Ledbetter and Avery Moss, who was claimed off waivers from the Giants.

Ledbetter, the undrafted rookie from Georgia, started in Sunday’s opener against Baltimore and played 51 snaps, finishing with four tackles and half a sack.

Carradine has appeared in 46 NFL games and started eight over six seasons. He has 5.5 career sacks.

EX-DOLPHIN SPEAKS OPENLY

Defensive tackle Akeem Spence, cut by Miami before the preseason finale, signed with Philadelphia this week and said he feels compassion for Dolphins players enduring the pain of a rebuild.

“I feel bad for ’em,” he told Philadelphia media on Wednesday. “Those guys don’t have any control over what’s going on. . . . It’s one of those things, man, you shake your head on.”