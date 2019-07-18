Dolphins’ Norton to be released from hospital, agent says

Former UM and Dolphins player Kendrick Norton loses arm in serious auto accident Dolphins and former University of Miami defensive lineman Kendrick Norton has suffered an amputated arm, according to his agent Malki Kawa, after an overnight car crash on the Dolphin Expressway. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dolphins and former University of Miami defensive lineman Kendrick Norton has suffered an amputated arm, according to his agent Malki Kawa, after an overnight car crash on the Dolphin Expressway.

Dolphins defensive lineman Kendrick Norton will be released from the hospital his agent said on Twitter. Norton, a former University of Miami defensive tackle, lost his left arm in an accident in Miami-Dade on July 4.

Great news. @norton_kendrick is being released from the hospital today! — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 18, 2019

He has since undergone six surgeries. The NFL’s insurance policy will cover his medical expenses, but associated are asking for help for additional expenses.

Norton will never play football again.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores and general manager Chris Grier have been constant presences at the hospital since Norton’s accident. Law enforcement determined Norton was at fault in the wreck which occurred at 826-836 exchange on the Fourth of July.

The Dolphins begin training camp one week from today. It is unknown what, if any, role Norton will have with the organization going forward.