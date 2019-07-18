Miami Dolphins
Dolphins’ Norton to be released from hospital, agent says
Former UM and Dolphins player Kendrick Norton loses arm in serious auto accident
Dolphins defensive lineman Kendrick Norton will be released from the hospital his agent said on Twitter. Norton, a former University of Miami defensive tackle, lost his left arm in an accident in Miami-Dade on July 4.
He has since undergone six surgeries. The NFL’s insurance policy will cover his medical expenses, but associated are asking for help for additional expenses.
Norton will never play football again.
Dolphins coach Brian Flores and general manager Chris Grier have been constant presences at the hospital since Norton’s accident. Law enforcement determined Norton was at fault in the wreck which occurred at 826-836 exchange on the Fourth of July.
The Dolphins begin training camp one week from today. It is unknown what, if any, role Norton will have with the organization going forward.
