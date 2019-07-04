Dolphins and former UM player suffers ‘catastrophic arm injury’ in car accident

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

An overnight Thursday car accident caused a “catastrophic arm injury” that could end the career of Miami Dolphins defensive tackle and former University of Miami player Kendrick Norton.

The crash happened near the intersection of the Dolphin Expressway (State Road 836) and the Palmetto Expressway (State Road 826). A family friend of Norton’s said his vehicle got cut off and ended up flipping.

Norton’s at Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries that are serious, but not life-threatening, according to an NFL source. The family friend said his injuries include a serious arm injury that another source described as “catastrophic.”

“We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton,” said a statement from the Dolphins. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time.”

Norton would’ve been fighting for a roster spot as training camp started. He joined the Dolphins for the last two games of the 2018 season after the team snagged him off Carolina’s practice squad. Carolina drafted the former Hurricane standout in the seventh round in 2018, cut him during training camp but kept him on the practice squad.

Over three seasons at UM, Norton played in 37 games, started 25 of the 26 games as a sophomore and junior and was voted third-team All-ACC by the conference coaches as a sophomore. He ended his three years as a Hurricane with 18 tackles for loss and five sacks.

