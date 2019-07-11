Dolphins and former UM player’s seat belt wasn’t on for arm-losing crash, FHP report says

Former UM and Dolphins player Kendrick Norton loses arm in serious auto accident Dolphins and former University of Miami defensive lineman Kendrick Norton has suffered an amputated arm, according to his agent Malki Kawa, after an overnight car crash on the Dolphin Expressway. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dolphins and former University of Miami defensive lineman Kendrick Norton has suffered an amputated arm, according to his agent Malki Kawa, after an overnight car crash on the Dolphin Expressway.

Dolphins and former University of Miami defensive lineman Kendrick Norton wasn’t wearing a seat belt when he started the July 4 car crash that cost him his left arm, Florida Highway Patrol’s long form crash report says.

FHP released the report Thursday morning.

Norton, 22, remains in Jackson Memorial Hospital. His agent said on Twitter Wednesday that Norton, whose left arm was amputated soon after the crash, was undergoing another surgery. While the NFL’s handling Norton’s medical costs, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Norton’s life after he leaves the hospital.

The support from phins gm Chris Grier, hc Brian Flores, the Miami Dolphins players, UM coach Manny Diaz, and Kendrick’s former teammates is so appreciated. He’s currently undergoing another surgery but we’re almost there. #pray4bignort

Thank you for the prayers and support. — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 9, 2019

The crash report says around 1:18 a.m. July 4, Norton had peeled off State Road 836 (the Dolphin Expressway) to the northbound State Road 826 (the Palmetto Expressway) exit ramp when he “made an improper lane change onto the outside lane of the exit ramp to State Road 826 southbound.”

This caused the driver’s side door of Norton’s Ford F250 pickup truck to sideswipe the front right side of Jesse Pena’s Maserati. After contact, the report said, the truck swung across all lanes, hit the concrete barrier on the left side of the roadway and “overturned onto its right side. (Norton’s truck) came to final rest on its roof facing southwest.”

Neither Norton nor passenger Shakir Williams were wearing their seat belts, according to the report.

Norton chose the University of Miami out of Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy and started 25 of 26 games as a sophomore and junior. He was voted third-team All-ACC by the conference coaches as a sophomore. He went into the 2018 NFL Draft and was taken int he seventh round by Carolina.

Carolina cut him out of camp, but he spent most of the season on Carolina’s practice squad before the Dolphins signed him in December. Norton would’ve been fighting for a roster spot when training camp starts later this month.