Rosen update: Who has the leverage (and who blinks first) — Dolphins or Cardinals?

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) stretches during an organized NFL team activity on Tuesday. AP

So who blinks first?

The Cardinals, who insist Josh Rosen won’t be given away?

Or the Dolphins, who have a value for Rosen and have shown no desire to pay any more?

Get ready for a fun Friday, based on the comments from both teams’ general managers Thursday night.

“Absolutely,” Steve Keim said, the Cardinals would be fine keeping both Rosen and Kyler Murray, taken No. 1 overall in this year’s draft.

“It’s not just about stacking quarterbacks,” Keim added, according to the Arizona Republic. “We have two really good ones. And again, I’ve said it over and over, depth is a big thing in the NFL. Attrition is real, and you never know when you’re going to need another one.”

And Grier, when asked Thursday night about the Dolphins’ reported pursuit of Rosen, gave nothing away:

“We’re investigating all avenues. I’m not going to talk about anything going on. The draft is still going on; but we’re looking at all options at every position.”

The Cardinals reportedly wanted a top-16 pick for Rosen, but that plan proved as laughable as it sounded, particularly after the Giants and Redskins — two potential buyers — took quarterbacks in the first round.

Yes, Rosen was a top-10 pick in 2018.

But that was before NFL defense exposed his flaws.

He was dreadful last year — his 66.7 passer rating was worst in the league — prompting the Cardinals to make what even Keim acknowledged was the “unprecedented” move of drafting quarterbacks in Round 1 in back-to-back years.

A Day 2 pick was probably always the ceiling in terms of compensation for the Cardinals.

And as dawn broke Friday, the draft officially entered Day 2.

With that new day came new leverage for the Dolphins.

With the Cowboys and Redskins out of the picture, their competition for Rosen has thinned considerably. Perhaps the Patriots, Packers or Chargers give up a second-round pick for Rosen; New England has five of the next 69 picks.

But no team has more of a need for, and has done more research on, Rosen than the Dolphins. And the demand for Rosen just isn’t there.

So a third-round pick for Rosen between the Dolphins and Cardinals is a deal that makes too much sense not to get done.

So we ask again: Who blinks first?

“Look, if we take Murray, I’m not giving up Josh for less than he’s worth,” Keim told NFL.com. “He’s a really good player. He’s been amazing throughout this process, and I have nothing but good things to say about him. Quarterback’s the most important position in the game, and without one, you’re screwed — so you’d better have more than one. Trust me, I know. Four years ago we went into a playoff game with our fourth stringer (Ryan Lindley) because our other quarterbacks got hurt, and it wasn’t fun. So yeah, people might think it would be awkward to have them both, but I’m not worried about that at all. I have no reason to give Josh away.”