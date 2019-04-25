The Miami Dolphins landed a major 1st-round prize in Clemson DT Christian Wilkins | Opinion

Dolphins GM Chris Grier agrees this needs to be a ‘great draft’ Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier agrees the 2019 NFL Draft needs to be a "great draft" for their rebuilding effort, April 17, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier agrees the 2019 NFL Draft needs to be a "great draft" for their rebuilding effort, April 17, 2019.

The Miami Dolphins scored a major first-round prize in getting Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night in Nashville.

The team’s top of the draft priority was bolstering the “trenches,” the offensive or defensive lines, and in Wilkins they get a player who checks all the boxes for both on-field production and the kind of off-field character that fits the new culture coach Brian Flores is trying to develop here.

“It’s everything I imagined,” were his first words as a Dolphin Thursday night, wearing his new team’s cap. “The Dolphins are going to get every bit out of me. I’m ready to tear this league up.”

In my Mock Draft I’d pegged Wilkins going ninth to Buffalo. I predicted Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary to Miami at 13th -- largely because I didn’t think Wilkins would be there. I’d written, of Wilkins: “Dolphins might gobble him up if he dropped to 13th.”

He did, and they did, and the number 13 became a lucky one of for Miami.

Wilkins, a 6-3 and 315 pounds, arrives as a two-time national champion from the pedigreed program of Clemson, the ACC power that has been a Miami Hurricanes roadblock.

He will be an instant starter. He will immediately buoy a Dolphins run defense that ranked 31st, next to last, in the NFL last year. He is a first-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-ACC.

You can argue Miami needed an edge pass rusher more than an interior D-lineman with the first pick. Or that the offensive line was a more urgent need. I know many fans wanted a quarterback; Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins was still on the board.

But in Wilkins you get a cornerstone defender and, notably, one whose off-field character is exceptionally noteworthy.

He became the first Clemson scholarship football player to earn a degree in only 2 1/2 years. He was team captain.

And he plays with a motivation one cannot contrive.

Wilkins’ grandfather, Eurie Stamps, was killed when a SWAT team rifle accidentally discharged during a raid of his apartment in January 2011, when Wilkins was a boy. The police were looking for Stamps’ stepson, suspected of selling drugs from the apartment.

Wilkins’ credits his drive to the memory of his grandfather, and did so again Thursday on the biggest night of his life.

Look, the Dolphins are down right now. Expected to be maybe the worst team in the leaguye in 2019. Praying for an answer at quarterback amid a swirl of “tanking” talk.

Dolfans are looking for something to be positive about, to feel good about.

They got that Thursday night