QB can wait: Dolphins take stud DT Christian Wilkins with 13th overall pick

Quarterback?
That’ll come in 2020.
Or perhaps on Friday.
But with their first-round pick, the Dolphins took Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, a major building block as they rebuild their front seven and great value at 13.
And they took him over Ohio State Dwayne Haskins, who was on the board when Miami picked.
Wilkins screamed in joy and shoulder-bumped NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on the stage after the pick was official.
Wilkins, who bet on himself and decided to return for his senior year at Clemson, won that bet.
The 6-foot-3, 315-pound run-stopper was a first-team AP All-American after tallying 57 tackles, 15 for loss, six sacks and two forced fumbles for the national-champion Tigers.
He is also a class act off the field, becoming the first Clemson football player to earn his degree in two and a half years.
Wilkins was available only because of a predictably unpredictable start to the draft
Quarterbacks went early, and it’s not entire clear how much interest the Dolphins would have had in them anyway.
Kyler Murray would have been nice, but he was a pipe dream. The Cardinals took him first overall, which logic suggests would make Josh Rosen available to the Dolphins or any other team interested in trading for him.
Will a deal get done? NFL Network reported that the Cardinals would accept nothing less than a top-16 pick, but that that seemed like a laughable demand.
But at pick 6, the real game-changer: the Giants took Duke quarterback Daniel Jones — seen by most as a huge reach.
Jones’ arm strength is not great, and New York might have been able to nab him with their second first-rounder, 17th overall.
After Murray was picked, the run on defensive linemen began. Nick Bosa, son of ex-Dolphin John Bosa, went second to the San Francisco 49ers. Up next, Adam Gase and the Jets took Alabama’s Quinnen Williams.
Next off the board was another stunner: Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell to the Raiders about 10 spots higher than most expected.
For a while, the impossible — Ed Oliver falling to the Dolphins — seemed possible. But that dream died when the Bills took the stud defensive tackle at 9.
Another object of Dolphins curiosity, Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, was the next off the board, taken by the Steelers, who traded up from 20 to 10 to take him.
Dwayne Haskins, meanwhile, kept falling.
The Bengals seemed a possible landing spot, but they look Alabama offensive lineman Jonah Williams at 11.
And when the Packers took Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary at 12, the Dolphins were on the clock.
Comments