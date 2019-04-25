2019 NFL Draft live blog: QBs, Clemson D-linemen center of attention for Dolphins

Dolphins GM Chris Grier agrees this needs to be a ‘great draft’ Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier agrees the 2019 NFL Draft needs to be a "great draft" for their rebuilding effort, April 17, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier agrees the 2019 NFL Draft needs to be a "great draft" for their rebuilding effort, April 17, 2019.

It’s NFL Draft day and this is a big one for the Miami Dolphins and their new regime. Stay tuned here for live updates throughout Round 1:

7:30 p.m.

We’re an hour away from the start of the 2019 NFL Draft and the smokescreens are thicker than ever. It seems like the Arizona Cardinals are going to take Kyler Murray at No. 1, but after him nothing is exactly clear. The Washington Redskins are maybe trying to trade up to get Dwayne Haskins or is it Daniel Jones? The Oakland Raiders are maybe going to do something surprising and take someone like Devin White at No. 4 even if Quinnen Williams is still available.

Rumors are also abound surrounding the Dolphins, who need a quarterback, some defensive linemen and pretty much help at every single position. Those needs have put them in play for NFL Draft quarterback prospects like Haskins and Jones, plus Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen.

The better bet for Miami, however, might be to predict a defensive lineman to go to at No. 13 — specifically one from the Clemson Tigers since defensive line coach Marion Hobby coached at Clemson as recently as 2016. Edge rusher Clelin Ferrell, and defensive tackles Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence could all be in play for the Dolphins when they pick Thursday in Nashville. The same could be true for Florida State Seminoles edge rusher Brian Burns, another likely first round pick who played at American Heritage School in Plantation before dominating for three seasons in Tallahassee.

Another option for Miami could be to bolster its offensive line. Alabama Crimson Tide tackle Jonah Williams is top prospect at the position, although it seems unlikely he’ll slip to the Dolphins if they stay put, so would Miami decide to reach for someone like Florida Gators tackle Jawaan Taylor?

The next three days are the first real chance for coach Brian Flores and general manager Chris Grier to make their mark on the franchise. It all gets started at 8 p.m. in Tennessee.