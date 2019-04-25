2019 NFL Draft live blog: Analysis of each pick as it happens during the first round | Opinion

Dolphins GM Chris Grier agrees this needs to be a ‘great draft’ Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier agrees the 2019 NFL Draft needs to be a "great draft" for their rebuilding effort, April 17, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier agrees the 2019 NFL Draft needs to be a "great draft" for their rebuilding effort, April 17, 2019.

We’re live-blogging tonight during the first round of the NFL Draft, offering instant commentary on every pick, 1 through 32, and telling how other teams’ selections may impact the Miami Dolphins, who hold the 13th overall pick barring a trade up or down.





For better or worse, we’ll also have a pick-by-pick tabulation of how my 28th annual Official Miami Herald Mock Draft is faring compared to the mock drafts of ESPN experts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay, so check back often.

I do one and only one Mock Draft; it published Wednesday. Kiper and McShay do what seems like about a thousand mocks, but each published his final one Thursday. Turns out Kiper and I agreed on only six of 32 picks, meaning same player to same team. McShay and I agreed on only three. (So much for the scurrilous idea my picks simply mimic theirs).

I refer to the right player to the right team as an Exacto (a.k.a Perfecto), and I have had more of those the past two years (12) than either Kiper or McShay -- which is ridiculous, because they make make a year-round cottage industry of this. The point is, for even the most expert draftniks, this is a glorified guessfest.

Below is a synopsis of my Mock Draft, which (like Kiper’s and McShay’s) does not predict trades. Check back throughout the night for continuous updates including all trades.

LIVE CHATTER:

How much is the NFL hating that developments in the Tyreek Hil/domestic violence case is a prelude to this draft?

Kyler Murray, in a pink suit, dropping a “Great Gatsby” shoutout. Who knew?

1. Arizona Cardinals — Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma: Possible major impact on Dolphins if it is Murray. Would mean last year’s top Cards pick Josh Rosen would be on the trading block, with Miami prominent among interested teams. He’d be steal for third round pick. Rosen could be developed into a franchise guy. Wouldn’t prevent Fins dreaming about getting Tua Tagovailoa or another top arm in 2020, but it would be a safety net if they can’t. EXACTOS METER: Cote 0, Kiper 0, McShay 0.

2. San Francisco 49ers — Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State: If only daddy John Bosa was as good in the NFL for the Dolphins in the 1987 draft as his sons Joey and Nick are today.

3. New York Jets — Josh Allen, OLB, Kentucky: Tough to bypass Quinnen Williams. Jets also love Ed Oliver. Trade down also possible.

4. Oakland Raiders — Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama: First of three Oakland first round picks as Mike Mayock goes from mock drafter to actual drafter. Jon Gruden also loves Kyler Murray, should he fall.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin White, ILB, Louisiana State — Love Quinnen Williams if he’s there. Bucs also could be trade partner for somebody.

6. New York Giants — Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State: I’m not buying that Biggies may have cooled on Haskins. This is first time since 1984 that Giants have had multiple 1R picks, and they have 17th selection to target less major needs such as offensive tackle..

7. Jacksonville Jaguars — Jawann Taylor, OT, Florida: A gift for new QB Nick Foles and RB Leonard Fournette. Taylor is a guy Dolphins could use and would hugely consider if he falls.

8. Detroit Lions — Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State: Heart issues make this a risky top-10 pick, but upside is huge and he’d pair with Trey Flowers to form a scary 1-2 punch — all assuming Sweat has checked all the medical boxes. Rashan Gary also possible here, though he too has medical concerns (shoulder).

9. Buffalo Bills — Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson: Wilkins is common mock pick for Miami, but I don’t see him lasting last that long. Buffs might also ponder Ed Oliver or Rashan Gary here, or T.J. Hockenson or Marquise Brown.

10. Denver Broncos — Drew Lock, QB, Missouri: John Elway needs an arm to groom behind stopgap Joe Flacco, and Lock is the best left on my board. Could go O-line, too.

11. Cincinnati Bengals — Devin Bush, ILB, Michigan: An every-down tackle machine. But ‘Gals could also go for tackle such as Jonah Williams, or even a QB.

12. Green Bay Packers — D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss: A gift for Aaron Rodgers. Metcalf and Marquise Brown are draft’s top-rated wideouts, but Metcalf is a hugely bigger target. Pack also could go with T.J. Hockenson here.

13. MIAMI DOLPHINS — RASHAN GARY, DE, MICHIGAN: I know. I know! Two red flags. 1) A shoulder issue. Torn labrum, news out just this week via NFL Network. It’s likely Gary could play through the injury this season but then need surgery. 2) Under-performance in college, a modest 10 1/2 sacks in three seasons. But this is a 6-4, 277-pound dude with uncommon speed and athleticism. He excelled at the Combine. He is the fifth-rated talent in the entire draft by Scouts Inc. The ceiling is so high that, if Gary’s shoulder isn’t of great or long-term concern, he’s a steal at 13, and in a role that’s a bigger need than than some of the pure interior D-linemen still around. Offensive line is the only need comparable to an edge rusher. Could see either direction because the priority — apart from QB — should be replenishing both lines. But the way my mock is shaking out, there won’t be a potential franchise arm available to Miami at 13. Look for the Fins to still target a QB this week. Could be Daniel Jones on Day 2 or with as trade-down Thursday or with a trade for Rosen. Either way, Fins figure to double down on trying to land Tua Tagovailoa in 2020 and go pass rush or O-line in the first round tonight. Clelin Ferrell is another viable pass-rush option. Can’t see them taking on the off-field baggage of Jeffery Simmons. And Gary’s tremendous upside makes him well worth the risk attached.

14. Atlanta Falcons: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston: Falcons covet Christian Wilkins, but he won’t last. They could reach for a cornerback or even a guard, but safest value play is for highest-ranked available D-lineman in Oliver.

15. Washington Redskins — Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma: Washers a strong bet to trade up into top 10 for a QB. Failing that, best mid-round buy at position of urgent need is this tiny but blur-fast wideout who helped make Kyler Murray look good.

16. Carolina Panthers — Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson: Here’s a guy I could see Miami snatching if the Fins are scared of Gary’s risk and play it safe. He productively started all 44 games for an elite program the past three seasons.

17. New York Giants — Byron Murphy, CB, Washington: I had Giants addressing their QB need with sixth pick, so they turn to defense at this first-round slot obtained from Browns in Odell Beckham trade.

18. Minnesota Vikings — Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama: Here’s a guy who should get a long look from Miami five spots earlier. He started 43 consecutive games for Nick Saban and is pro-ready. Andre Dillard and Cody Ford are other top OTs still available.

19. Tennessee Titans — T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa: The most complete tight end in this draft fills a Titans need, although Tennessee should be very tempted here by Dexter Lawrence, the best pure nose tackle left.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers — Brian Burns, OLB, Florida State: Both of draft’s 1R-quality inside LBs are long gone, so Pitt looks to the most productive edge rusher still on board. Cornerback also in play here.

21. Seattle Seahawks — Chris Lindstrom, OG, Boston College: Seattle Tuesday traded DE Frank Clark to Chiefs (see 29th pick), so may hunt for edge rusher. Instead they go for more protection for the mega-investment in QB Russell Wilson with draft’s top guard.

22. Baltimore Ravens — Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama: Crows might go D or receiver here, but Jacobs, the draft’s only real first-round-quality running back, could nicely augment dual-threat QB Lamar Jackson.

23. Houston Texans — Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State: He’s a true left tackle, and Houston gave up 62 sacks last season. A few less bruises on Deshaun Watson is the idea.

24. Oakland Raiders — Greedy Williams, CB, Louisiana State: Second of three Raiders picks in first round, this obtained from Chicago in Khalil Mack trade.

25. Philadelphia Eagles — Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State: With all of the impact linebackers taken, National Birds go for the draft’s highest-rated safety. Also could go RB here if Josh Jacobs drops.

26. Indianapolis Colts — Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson: Might not fall this far, but Lawrence is a guy Miami may have in mind if they trade down from 13. A 342-pound load of a nose tackle from a pedigreed program.

27. Oakland Raiders — Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State: Oakland’s third 1R pick was gotten from Dallas in the Amari Cooper trade. Fittingly, they target same position with guy whose sprinter’s speed, big-play potential and return ability make him a sleeper prize.

28. Los Angeles Chargers — Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma: Because Philip Rivers is really good, and old, and this is Bolts’ most pressing need. Also could go DT, with maybe a gamble on free-falling Jeffery Simmons?

29. Seattle Seahawks — Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia: Hawks acquired pick Tuesday from KC in exchange for DE Frank Clark. Went O-line at 21, so go D here. Pass rusher to replace Clark is pressing need. Most good ones are gone, but keep an eye on somebody gambling on Louisiana Tech’s uber-productive DE Jaylon Ferguson.

30. Green Bay Packers — Noah Fant, TE, Iowa: It’s Be Nice To Aaron Rodgers Day! Got him a wideout with pick No. 12. They gift him again with Pack’s second 1R pick obtained from Saints in last year’s draft.

31. Los Angeles Rams — Garrett Bradbury, C, North Carolina State: Jared Goff and Todd Gurley stayng healthy is sort of important. Rams need a center, and Bradbury is clearly the top-rated one in this draft.

32. New England Patriots — Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama: Rob Gronkowski just retired, and Bill Belichick loves him some guys coached up by buddy Nick Saban.