The latest on the Dolphins’ new $75M practice facility (and how it impacts camp)

The Dolphins plan to break ground on their new Miami Gardens training facility this summer and expect to move there for the start of the 2021 season, team CEO Tom Garfinkel said here Tuesday.

The privately funded facility, which will be built on team-owned land on the northwest side of Hard Rock Stadium, is expected to cost between $75 million and $80 million. The team still needs to secure permitting before construction can begin, but Garfinkel said the club is finalizing plans.

At an August news conference, Garfinkel said he hoped construction to be done in time for the 2020 season, but that apparently was a bit ambitious.

So training camp the next two years will remain in the same Davie location that it has been for years.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald

The Dolphins have outgrown that footprint, and need a bigger, more modern facility. They are building what executives characterize as a “cutting edge, first-class facility” that would be used not just by the Dolphins, but also by Super Bowl teams and even World Cup participants, should Miami be awarded games, as is expected.

The new facility is expected to include enhance fan amenities for training camp, including a grassy berm for seating plus seats within the indoor practice field. Additional features like a building for a sports medicine center are being considered as well.

In other stadium news, the Dolphins are considering making the pop-up restaurants and bars erected for the Miami Open available on game days, too.

Tennis has been a big success in its first year at Hard Rock Stadium; concessions and ticketing are up some 25 percent over 2018, the last year it was held on Key Biscayne.

▪ Changes are coming soon to the team’s uniform. Or more precise, there will an addition to the team’s kit, Garfinkel said. More details will be available soon.