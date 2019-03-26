Tank is a four-letter word: Flores offended by talk Dolphins will intentionally lose

Brian Flores is offended by the mere suggestion that the Dolphins would tank for Tua.
Flores, speaking at his first coaches’ breakfast at the NFL annual meeting Tuesday, went off on the topic.
“I think the term tanking, I think it’s disrespectful to the game,” Flores said. “I really do. I don’t like that term. I don’t like when people use it. This game has done a lot for me personally. I’ve said this before, football really leveled the playing field for me as a person. It’s really the one thing that leveled the playing field so to disrespect the game and use that term, it stirs something inside of me — to put that nicely.”
Tanking, for those who haven’t followed any Dolphins news the last two months, is when a team intentionally loses to get a high draft pick the following year. The 2020 draft looks to be stocked with high-level quarterbacks, and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa is for now at the top of the class.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
And given how the Dolphins have constructed their roster this offseason — their quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick, could not get a starting job anywhere else — the narrative has grown that the Dolphins are indeed tanking for Tua.
That narrative is wrong, both Flores and general manager Chris Grier have said here this week.
When asked if Grier, during Flores’ job interview, said that the team plans to take a step back this year to improve its long-term fortunes, Flores responded:
“No. My conversations with him have been about, obviously, rebuilding the roster. But at the same time, he knows and everyone knows that I’m always going to go out there and try to win every game that we play, so yeah, it struck a nerve. I think it will always strike a nerve, because I think it’s disrespectful to the game. To even say that is – I’ve heard it multiple times – I do think it’s a disrespect to the game. Quite honestly, I won’t stand for it. That’s where I’m at. I’m going to leave it there. I’m going to try to win every game.”
Flores added: “I’m going to go into every game trying to win. That’s always going to be my objective. I’m going to go into anything I do trying to win. I’m going to instill that in everybody I come across. So, no, there’s no tanking. You can write that over, and over, and over again.”
Comments