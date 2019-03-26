Why Brian Flores believes Ryan Fitzpatrick is the right quarterback for this team

Here’s a fun fact:

When Brian Flores was finishing up his career at Boston College, the cross-town Harvard Crimson started a economics major named Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback.

A decade and a half later, Flores is the Dolphins coach, and Fitzpatrick is his starting quarterback.

“I’m a little bit older than him, a couple of years older but yeah I think we crossed,” he said. “He might have been a sophomore when I was a fifth-year senior or something like that.

“I think we have some of the same beliefs as far as working hard increasing team belief,” Flores continued. “He’s obviously a very intelligent guy, not just because he went to Harvard but learning so many different systems and understands the game and the concepts of the game. I think a lot of the things that are important to me they’re lined up as far as the things he brings to the table.”

Fitzpatrick is a bridge quarterback for the Dolphins, a fact Chris Grier acknowledged during his sit-down with reporters Monday.

“I think when we signed Ryan, first of all for him it was important to get the second of the two-year deal,” Grier said. “We’re looking for someone. We understand and Ryan knows too he’s not a long term solution for any team. I think it was very important to have the right type of guy.”

And why was Fitzpatrick that right guy?

“Because he’s a leader, first and foremost. I’ve watched Ryan for a long time, played against him, coached against him. I didn’t play against him but he was at Harvard when I was at Boston College so I’ve known about him for a long time. The one thing you hear over and over and over again is his ability to connect with players offensively, defensively and kind of lead. I think he’s a great fit for us, were excited to have him.”