Fresh evidence of the Dolphins’ keen interest in Kyler Murray

Here’s your daily Kyler Murray update, and it’s a doozy:

Gil Brandt — the Hall of Fame inductee, NFL.com senior analyst, SiriusXM NFL radio host and draft-prospect sherpa — dropped this tantalizing nugget on Twitter Thursday:

“While a good portion of the scouts/coaches at Oklahoma’s pro day yesterday moved on to Clemson, the Dolphins stayed behind in Norman to work out Kyler Murray today.”

Let the breathless speculation begin!

As the Dolphins seemingly drag their feet in finding a quarterback of the present — Teddy Bridgewater left his team visit without a deal Wednesday night and still had not signed with anyone as of mid-afternoon Thursday — they are clearly all in on finding their quarterback of the future.

Will it be Murray?

More and more it appears they will need to pay a king’s ransom to get him. After a boffo pro day Wednesday, he seems destined to go in the top 10, top five or perhaps simply the top — period — of next month’s draft.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, pick 13th.

So to have a reasonable chance to landing Murray, they will likely need to package this year’s first, next year’s first and a player. Maybe even their best player in Xavien Howard.

That seems too steep a price for Dolpins general manager Chris Grier, who needs more assets, not fewer, to rebuild a depleted roster.

So perhaps we should just chalk the extended meet and greet with Murray up to due diligence. Perhaps the reality doesn’t match the hype and he slips. If he gets out of the top five, then they have a reasonable chance of trading up for him without completely emptying the vault.

But there can be no doubt now that Murray has the Dolphins’ very close attention.

Cameras captured three members of their personnel department, including retired quarterback Matt Moore, on the sidelines during Murray’s throwing session.

They got a closer look on Thursday.

And thanks to Brandt, it’s no longer a secret.