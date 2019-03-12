Why the Dolphins are bringing back DeVante Parker for a 5th (and possibly 6th) season

Don’t call DeVante Parker a bust.

Call him a Miami Dolphin — at least for another year.

Parker and the Dolphins on Tuesday afternoon were closing in on a new two-year, incentive-laden contract that could pay him as much as $13 million, multiple sources tell the Miami Herald.

The new deal supersedes Parker’s fifth-year option, which was to pay him $9.4 million in base salary this year.

He was never going to get that, not with his injury history (he’s missed 10 games in his career due to a litany of maladies) and production (just nine touchdowns in four seasons).

But Chris Grier still believes in Parker’s talent, and Brian Flores does too. Plus, Parker wanted to remain in Miami, even after some drama with Adam Gase last season.

Gase refused to play Parker in several games last year even though Parker believed he was healthy enough to go. That prompted Parker’s agent Jimmy Gould to roast the Dolphins’ previous coach on the record.

“Parker is not only healthy but wants to help this team win and the only real question that should be asked is how does Coach Gase justify his own incompetence,” Gould said after the Dolphins’ Oct. 21 loss to the Lions. “They averaged only 6.1 yards per pass catch. They needed Parker who is completely healthy and was in full participation all week and in warm ups this morning.

“Something smells in Miami.”

Had Gase remained on the job, it’s hard to see how Parker would be back.

Gase is now in New York, however, and Parker is happy about having another chance to prove the Dolphins did not make a mistake by using a first-round pick on him in 2015.

Parker’s natural ability is unquestioned, but the Dolphins did take issue early in his career with his professionalism and durability. Gase at one point called the player out publicly over his eating and sleeping habits.

But Parker seemed to get past that as his career progressed.

His biggest — and perhaps only — impediment to success, he believed last season, was staying healthy. He has had foot, hamstring and ankle issues in his short career.

With Parker back, the Dolphins’ 2019 receiving corps looks like this:

Parker, Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant (who are both coming off season-ending injuries) and, assuming he does not get cut or traded, Kenny Stills.

The Dolphins are in the market for another wide receiver after cutting Danny Amendola, and have had expressed preliminary interest in former University of Miami wideout Phillip Dorsett.