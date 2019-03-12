Miami Dolphins

Podcast: So what exactly is the Miami Dolphins’ free agency plan?

By Adam H. Beasley

March 12, 2019 04:10 PM

Grier: The ultimate goal is to win Super Bowls and championships and be a consistent winner,

Chris Grier, the Miami Dolphins GM discusses his goals during a press conference at the Dolphins' training facility in Davie, FL
So are the Dolphins tanking or not?

Chris Grier insists it’s the latter.

But it’s fair to say that, at the very least, the Dolphins are embarking on a painful rebuild.

They didn’t pay top dollar for Ja’Wuan James or Trey Flowers. Both signed elsewhere.

But they are in the running for Tyrod Taylor, which would suggest that 2019 isn’t a complete tank job.

Are they in danger of being somewhere in the middle — which would be worse than being awful?

We discuss it all on the eve of free agency in the latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.

