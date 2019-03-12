Podcast: So what exactly is the Miami Dolphins’ free agency plan?

So are the Dolphins tanking or not?
Chris Grier insists it’s the latter.
But it’s fair to say that, at the very least, the Dolphins are embarking on a painful rebuild.
They didn’t pay top dollar for Ja’Wuan James or Trey Flowers. Both signed elsewhere.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
But they are in the running for Tyrod Taylor, which would suggest that 2019 isn’t a complete tank job.
Are they in danger of being somewhere in the middle — which would be worse than being awful?
We discuss it all on the eve of free agency in the latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.
Comments