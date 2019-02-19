Why Dolphins fans should temper expectations about Kyler Murray — even as buzz builds

At this point, Kyler Murray can’t possibly end up with the Dolphins because far too many people think he will.

Add NFL Network’s Charley Casserly to the list of mock drafters who think the Dolphins will take the Heisman Trophy winner at 13.

“The Dolphins ignite their franchise and fan base by taking the best QB in the draft,” Casserly wrote.

That came a day after ESPN’s Mel Kiper “mocked” Murray to the Dolphins for the second time in as many months.

Are they plugged into a suddenly secretive Dolphins HQ? Or are they simply making educated guesses?

If it’s the latter, here’s reason to pump the brakes: Chris Grier is a disciple of Bill Parcells, who loved prototypical size. Murray — who’s simply hoping to measure in at 5-10 and over 200 pounds at next week’s Scouting Combine — does not fit the bill.

Plus, there’s reason to believe Murray will not even be there when the Dolphins go on the clock at 13. As many as seven teams drafting ahead of the Dolphins need long-term answers at quarterback, and some may around the league believe he will not make it out of the top 5.

Kiper, in a conference call with NFL reporters Tuesday, went through the possibilities:

“His arm strength, his accuracy, his football IQ, today’s NFL suits him perfectly. He’s a quarterback all the way. Now, is he the fourth pick of the draft to Oakland? Is he a guy who goes 11 to Cincinnati? 13 to Miami? Does he in fact go ahead of [Ohio State’s] Dwayne Haskins? He could. He’s a bit of a wild card.

“To compare him to Dwayne Haskins isn’t fair because they’re totally different quarterbacks. Their style of play would change the way you go about your business if you bring him in. And Haskins is a traditional, drop-back pocket passer, while Kyler can do everything. He can throw from the pocket but you want him outside the pocket.

“I think right now it’s a two-horse race. Right now, to say which one’s the first quarterback taken, I would lean to Haskins but it’s not a lock. But I would lean Haskins’ way right now. I have him going sixth to the Giants. Maybe the Giants have to trade up to get him. I have Murray right now 13 to Miami, thought about him 11 to Cincinnati. It’s going to be interesting to see what Jon Gruden does at 4, whether he moves forward with Derek Carr or decides, ‘Hey, I can get a little bit of an upgrade possibly with a guy who can exchange points with Patrick Mahomes and take Kyler Murray. I think he’s going to be the interesting pick at 4.”