Mock drafts keep linking the Miami Dolphins to Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray

The NFL Scouting Combine is fast approaching, which means NFL Draft season -- and mock draft season -- is just about in full swing.
On Monday, Mel Kiper Jr. unveiled the 2.0 version of his mock draft for ESPN and he still sees the Miami Dolphins as a likely landing spot for Kyler Murray. Kiper has the Dolphins, who have the No. 13 overall pick, taking the former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback with their first pick.
“The Dolphins need to rebuild,” Kiper wrote in an ESPN+ article, “and adding the Heisman Trophy winner is a perfect way to start it.”
This isn’t a new stance for Kiper. The network’s premier draft analyst also had Miami selecting Murray with its first-round pick in the original version of his 2019 mock draft. It’s more clear than ever, however, the Dolphins are ready to move on from Ryan Tannehill as it’s widely been reported Miami plans to trade or waive the quarterback, who was once thought to be the future of the franchise.
Even if the Dolphins do tank this season as the Miami Herald has reported, an early-round, developmental quarterback could make sense as the Dolphins gear up to make a run at Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 NFL Draft. Murray, while a fascinating prospect, is no sure thing. The upcoming Scouting Combine will be critical in determining how high he goes in the NFL Draft.
“He’s going to be the most-talked-about prospect at the combine and all eyes will be on his official measurements,” Kiper wrote. “it’s not so much his height, either. Wehther he’s 5-1 or 5-9 1/2 isn’t a big deal at this point. Will Murray weigh under 200 pounds, though? That would be unprecedented for a first-round quarterback.”
Kiper is clearly optimistic for Murray in a draft class without many high-end quarterbacks. At No. 13, Murray is the second quarterback off the board in Kiper’s mock draft behind only Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins, whom he pegs to the New York Giants at No. 6. Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Lock and Duke Blue Devils quarterback Daniel Jones are the only other quarterbacks Kiper has going in the first round in this update of his mock. Kiper projects Lock to the Washington Redskins at No. 15 and Jones to the New England Patriots at No. 32.
Murray, who was a five-star prospect coming out of high school, went 260 of 377 for 4,361 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions last fall, guiding Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff. Listed at 5-foot-10 and 195 pounds, Murray also ran for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns on 140 carries.
