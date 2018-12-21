An update on the Dolphins’ Frank Gore and his intentions to continue his NFL career

Frank Gore received some good news.
The Miami Dolphins running back and 14-year NFL veteran was told he will not require surgery on his injured foot, according to a league source.
Gore, who has been non-committal about his NFL future beyond this year, also intends to return for a 15th season in the league to add to his already Hall of Fame worthy career. Gore, on a one-year deal with the Dolphins, will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Gore, a Miami native and former University of Miami standout playing his first season with the hometown Dolphins, was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday after injuring his foot during Sunday’s 41-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. He finished the season with 722 rushing yards on 156 carries. His 4.6 yards per carry are the fifth-highest of his NFL career and the most since averaging 4.7 in 2012.
Gore ranks fifth all-time in NFL history in career yards (18,544) from scrimmage and fourth in career rushing yards (14,748).
Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Friday that he talked with Gore on Thursday, but the discussion did not go into the Dolphins’ plans for Gore beyond this season.
“We’ll sit down after the season’s over,” Gase said. “We’re not in a rush right now.”
Cam Wake also ponders future
While Gore has his mind set up on returning for a 15th season, Dolphins defensive end Cam Wake will also have a career decision to make once the 2018 season comes to an end and he becomes an unrestricted free agent.
At age 36 and after 10 years in the league — all with the Dolphins — does he have the desire to continue playing?
Wake said his decision comes down to three questions.
No. 1: Is a team interested in him?
No. 2: If he is on a team, can he make an impact?
No. 3: Is he still enjoying playing?
“We’ve seen examples of each of those not be in a player’s favor and it doesn’t work,” Wake said. “There are players who want to play and probably can, but can’t on a roster. There are guys who want to do it, but physically they’re not enjoying it. There are guys who want to do it, but time has passed. There’s only so much tread on the tires.”
Injury update
It’s looking more and more likely that safety T.J. McDonald will miss his first game of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
McDonald did not practice Friday, his third consecutive missed practice this week, while dealing with an ankle injury that he re-aggravated against the Minnesota Vikings last week. McDonald was seen on the sidelines inside the Dolphins’ practice bubble during the portion of practice open to reporters but he was not dressed out.
McDonald is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday.
McDonald, in his second year with the Dolphins, has recorded 86 tackles this season to go along with five defended passes and three interceptions.
If McDonald is ruled inactive against the Jaguars, rookie Minkah Fitzpatrick will likely move back to safety for the week to play opposite Reshad Jones.
Everyone else on the Dolphins’ active roster practice in either a limited or full capacity Friday.
On the rest of the injury front, cornerback Xavien Howard, linebacker Kiko Alonso, and defensive tackles Ziggy Hood and Kendrick Norton are listed as questionable.
