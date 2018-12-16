Frank Gore carted into locker room after ankle injury during disastrous first quarter

Frank Gore is an NFL ironman.
But he’s not indestructible.
Gore, who appeared in his 125th consecutive game Sunday, left the field on a cart after suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter of the Dolphins’ game against the Vikings.
The Dolphins listed him as questionable to return, but given how he hobbled off the field, that seems ambitious.
UPDATE (2:45 p.m.): Gore has been ruled out for the game.
Gore was hurt during a tackle by Anthony Barr on a 10-yard carry.
Gore, 35, spoke in recent days about his future in the NFL.
He seemed open to returning for an NFL season because he still had a passion for the game and was healthy.
The second part now needs revision.
