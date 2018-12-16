Miami Dolphins

Frank Gore carted into locker room after ankle injury during disastrous first quarter

By Adam H. Beasley

December 16, 2018 02:03 PM

Minneapolis

Frank Gore is an NFL ironman.

But he’s not indestructible.

Gore, who appeared in his 125th consecutive game Sunday, left the field on a cart after suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter of the Dolphins’ game against the Vikings.

The Dolphins listed him as questionable to return, but given how he hobbled off the field, that seems ambitious.

FINS1217GOREANKLE1CTJ.JPG
Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore (21) reacts as Minnesota Vikings Anthony Barr falls on his ankle in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Sunday, December, 16, 2018.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

UPDATE (2:45 p.m.): Gore has been ruled out for the game.

Gore was hurt during a tackle by Anthony Barr on a 10-yard carry.

Gore, 35, spoke in recent days about his future in the NFL.

He seemed open to returning for an NFL season because he still had a passion for the game and was healthy.

The second part now needs revision.

Adam H. Beasley

Adam Beasley has covered the Dolphins for the Miami Herald since 2012, and has worked for the newspaper since 2006. He is a graduate of Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Communications and has written about sports professionally since 1996.

