Who is Devin Bush, the Michigan linebacker drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers?

University of Michigan linebacker Devin Bush after throwing out the first pitch before the baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Indians, Thursday, April 11. AP

Another former South Florida high school standout is off the board.

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded up 10 spots to select Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, a Pembroke Pines Flanagan High School alum, with the 10th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday. Bush is the first player to graduate from Flanagan to be selected as a first-round draft pick.

Bush finished his three-year college career with 194 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. He was a consensus first-team All-American as a junior after finishing the 2018 season with 80 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and six passes defended.

“Bush is a little undersized for the position [5-11, 234 pounds], but he makes up for it with instincts, twitch and production,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah wrote in his evaluation of Bush, whom Jeremiah ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect in the draft. “He’s excellent as a zone dropper against the pass — quick to key routes and get a jump on the ball. In man coverage, he has the speed to run with tight ends and running backs, but he gets a little too grabby down the field. He is an excellent blitzer, using a dip/rip move to defeat running backs. Bush really excels in the run game. He is quick to identify, fill and chest up runners. He is also capable of shocking and shedding guards when they work up to the second level. He has a high batting average as a tackler and provides some huge hits. Overall, Bush is a three-down linebacker, and he’ll provide the team that drafts him with a physical presence.”

His football career, however, started in South Florida at Flanagan High, where he was coached by his dad and 1995 first-round pick Devin Bush Sr.

Bush Jr. tallied 248 total tackles and eight sacks over the final three years at Flanagan, which was capped with a Class 8A state championship in 2015. He was a four-star prospect out of high school.