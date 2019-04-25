Who is Nick Bosa, the Ohio State defensive end drafted by the San Francisco 49ers?

Video: St. Thomas Aquinas star Nick Bosa headed to Ohio State St. Thomas Aquinas defensive lineman Nick Bosa officially signed with Ohio State on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016. His brother Joey also played for the Buckeyes. Video by Justin Azpiazu Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK St. Thomas Aquinas defensive lineman Nick Bosa officially signed with Ohio State on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016. His brother Joey also played for the Buckeyes. Video by Justin Azpiazu

Nick Bosa, just like his brother and his father and his uncle before him, is officially a first-round draft pick.

The San Francisco 49ers selected Bosa, the Ohio State defensive end who played his high school career at Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas, with the second overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Bosa became the fourth St. Thomas Aquinas alumnus to be a first-round pick, joining his brother Joey (No. 3 overall to the San Diego Chargers in 2016), Phillip Dorsett (No. 29 overall to the Indianapolis Colts in 2015) and Michael Irvin (No. 12 overall to the Dallas Cowboys in 1988).

Bosa’s father, John, was the Miami Dolphins’ first round pick in 1987. The Bosas are now the second family to have a father and two sons selected as first-round NFL draft picks, joining Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning in that illustrious group.

Bosa’s uncle Eric Kumerow was also a first-round pick, going 16th overall to the Dolphins in 1988.

Bosa only played 30 career games at Ohio State — including just three as a junior last season before declaring for the NFL draft and shutting himself down to deal with a core muscle injury — but he had a productive career for the Buckeyes. The 6-4, 263-pound defensive end finished his collegiate career with 77 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 17 sacks while also forcing and recovering a pair of fumbles — numbers comparable to his brother Joey’s first 30 games at Ohio State (34.5 tackles for loss and 21 sacks) despite playing about 600 fewer snaps.

He was named a first-team All-American and the Big Ten defensive lineman of the year as a sophomore after racking up 16 tackles for loss and nine sacks in 2017.

“Bosa has an ideal frame for a 4-3 DE, and he is consistently disruptive in every game I’ve studied,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah wrote in his evaluation of Bosa. “As a pass rusher, he can win with quickness, power and a variety of hand moves. He often incorporates the same swipe/rip/flatten move that his brother, Joey, has mastered. Nick can convert speed to power, and he also flashes some ability to slide inside and rush over the guard. He is stout at the point of attack against the run, and he’s quick to locate and pursue the football. There are some durability concerns after he underwent season-ending core-muscle surgery this past fall. Bosa isn’t as big as his older brother, but I expect similar dominance and production at the NFL level.”

Before his time with the Buckeyes, Bosa had a terrific high school career at St. Thomas Aquinas, racking up more than 65 tackles for loss and 24 sacks over his final three prep seasons en route to becoming the No. 8 overall prospect in the 2016 recruiting class according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Bosa was a two-time Miami Herald first-team All-County selection as a sophomore and junior.